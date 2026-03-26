Local Area Network Market Predicted to Grow at a 5% CAGR from 2026 to 2030, Generating $130.99 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Local Area Network Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The local area network (LAN) market has been steadily expanding as organizations increasingly rely on digital infrastructure to boost connectivity and collaboration. With advancements in technology and the rising need for secure, high-speed internal networks, this sector is positioned for consistent growth in the coming years. Let’s explore its current market size, driving factors, key players, and regional outlook.

Current Size and Expected Growth Trajectory of the Local Area Network Market

The local area network market has shown steady growth recently, with its value rising from $102.93 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $107.82 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This upward trend during the historic period is largely fueled by enterprises digitizing their operations, increasing demand for internal data sharing and collaboration, expansion of corporate office infrastructure, heightened cybersecurity concerns, and broader adoption of high-speed broadband networks.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to maintain steady momentum, reaching $131 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.0%. Factors contributing to this future growth include the widespread implementation of edge computing, the increasing popularity of hybrid work models, rising demand for scalable cloud-managed LANs, growth in smart building technologies, and investment in secure, automated network management solutions. Emerging trends expected to shape this period include cloud-managed LAN deployments, enhanced high-speed ethernet and Wi-Fi 6/6e infrastructure, integration of sophisticated network security tools, expanded use of network monitoring and analytics, and growing adoption of software-defined networking within enterprise LANs.

Understanding the Role and Functionality of Local Area Networks

A local area network connects multiple devices within a confined area such as a home, office, or campus, enabling efficient communication and resource sharing. It supports data transfer, file sharing, and access to shared hardware like printers and storage devices, while managing network traffic to maintain reliability and performance. LANs can be either wired or wireless and typically incorporate security protocols, network management tools, and high-speed connectivity to ensure smooth and stable communication across connected devices.

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Key Factor Driving Growth in the Global Local Area Network Market

One of the most significant drivers for the local area network market is the surging demand for high-speed connectivity. This refers to the capability of networks to transfer data rapidly, allowing for quick access and seamless communication across devices and systems. The rising need for faster data transfer supports efficient handling of large volumes of information in both personal and business contexts. LANs enable this by providing reliable, low-latency wired or wireless connections that facilitate fast data exchange and smooth communication within a network. For example, in November 2024, the House of Commons Library reported on Project Gigabit, an initiative investing $6.81 billion (£5 billion) to deliver gigabit broadband to 85% of premises by 2025 and over 99% by 2030. This highlights how the push for faster connectivity is a key factor propelling LAN market growth.

Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas for Local Area Networks

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global local area network market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the market report include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends and opportunities.

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