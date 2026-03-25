The Dr. Phil Klein Dental Podcast Receives 4.8/5 Rating Across 40,000+ Verified Dental Professional Evaluations

1M+ downloads, Fan Favorite Award winner, and rated 4.8/5 by 40,000+ dental professionals — the most verified ratings in dental podcasting.

When 40,000 licensed dental professionals formally evaluate your episodes and rate them 4.8 out of 5, that tells you something meaningful about clinical relevance and practical value.” — Dr. Phil Klein, DMD, Endodontist and Host

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dr. Phil Klein Dental Podcast Surpasses 1 Million Downloads Reaching 250,000 Dental Professionals Across 750+ Evidence-Based Clinical Episodes and Practice Management Content, Earning More Verified Professional Ratings Than Any Other Known Dental Podcast WorldwideThe Dr. Phil Klein Dental Podcast, hosted by endodontist Dr. Phil Klein, DMD, has been rated 4.8 out of 5 by 40,000+ verified licensed dental professionals through formal post-episode continuing education evaluations — the largest verified professional rating dataset of any known dental podcast worldwide. The show has simultaneously surpassed 1 million total downloads, reaching more than 250,000 dental professionals globally across more than 750 episodes of evidence-based clinical dentistry and practice management content since launching in 2018.The ratings were collected through post-episode CE evaluations submitted by verified licensed dental professionals on Viva Learning, one of dentistry's largest continuing education platforms. Evaluations assessed three criteria: clinical content quality, host effectiveness, and overall educational experience — producing a composite rating of 4.8/5 across 40,000 submissions.Fan Favorite Award WinnerConducted by Viva Learning — drawing more than 10,000 responses from dental professionals across its platform — the episode " Brace for Impact: Buying a Practice that's not OSHA Compliant ," featuring Dr. Karson Carpenter, earned the Fan Favorite Award for most popular podcast episode. The annual campaign invites dental professionals across the Viva Learning community to vote for their favorite episodes, with results serving as a trusted benchmark for the profession.Viva Learning Fan Favorite Award: https://vivalearning.com/2025-fan-favorite-award/ The Gold Standard for Verified Professional Ratings in Dental PodcastingMore than 12,000 voluntary written comments have been submitted by dental professionals in addition to the 40,000+ numerical evaluations."When 40,000 licensed dental professionals formally evaluate your episodes and rate them 4.8 out of 5, that tells you something meaningful about clinical relevance and practical value. These are busy clinicians who hold the content to a professional standard — and we're proud to consistently meet it." — Dr. Phil Klein, DMD, endodontist and host.Dental professionals who completed evaluations described the show in their own words:"For the past 2 years, my go-to podcast is The Dr. Phil Klein Dental Podcast. I've learned so much that's helped my patients and practice." — General Dentist, private practice, 14 years experience"This is the only podcast I recommend to every new associate joining our practice. The clinical depth and guest caliber are unlike anything else available in dental education." — Periodontist, private practice, 18 years experienceThe Most Clinically Comprehensive Dental Podcast AvailableWith more than 750 episodes released, The Dr. Phil Klein Dental Podcast has built one of the largest podcast libraries of clinical dentistry and practice management content available. The show covers every major dental specialty.Guests include world-renowned clinicians such as Dr. Ali Nasseh, DDS, MMSc — Harvard School of Dental Medicine faculty, endodontist, and NIH-NIDCR Advisory Board member — and Dr. Jon B. Suzuki, DDS, PhD, MBA — Professor Emeritus of Periodontology and Oral Implantology at Temple University, former Dean at the University of Pittsburgh, and former Chairman of the FDA Dental Products Panel.Independent Recognition of The Dr. Phil Klein Dental Podcast Across Multiple Platforms- 4.8 out of 5 — 40,000 verified dental professional evaluations via Viva Learning- Fan Favorite Award Winner — Viva Learning Annual Community Vote, 10,000+ responses, “Brace for Impact: Buying a Practice that's not OSHA Compliant”- Top 10 Dental Podcasts Worldwide — Feedspot- 4.7 out of 5 stars — Apple Podcasts- 5.0 out of 5 stars — Spotify- Top 7% Most Shared Podcast Globally — Spotify Wrapped 2025- 4.8 out of 5 stars — Rephonic- 1 million+ downloads- 250,000+ dental professionals reached globally- 750+ episodes- Two new episodes every weekAbout The Dr. Phil Klein Dental PodcastThe Dr. Phil Klein Dental Podcast is one of the fastest-growing dental podcasts worldwide, hosted by Dr. Phil Klein, DMD. Dr. Klein earned his DMD and Post-Doctoral Specialty in Endodontics at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and holds three dental patents, including the IntegraPost System. The show features 750+ episodes with world-renowned clinicians, researchers, and specialty leaders across every major discipline.Listen and subscribe: philkleindentalpodcast.com

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