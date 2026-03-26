Knowledge Management Industry Analysis Report 2026: Market Drivers, Key Trends, and Forecast Insights

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The Business Research Company’s Knowledge Management Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The knowledge management market is undergoing significant expansion as organizations increasingly recognize the importance of effectively handling information. With advancements in technology and a growing focus on collaboration and innovation, this sector is set to experience remarkable growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, main drivers, regional insights, and key trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Current Market Size and Projected Growth of the Knowledge Management Market

The knowledge management market has been growing rapidly, with its valuation expected to rise from $961.44 billion in 2025 to $1,131.24 billion in 2026. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The expansion during recent years has been fueled by a rising demand for centralized knowledge repositories, wider adoption of content management software, enhanced search and retrieval solutions, growing enterprise IT infrastructures, and increased awareness of the benefits that knowledge sharing brings to organizations.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to maintain its rapid upward trajectory, reaching $2,185.66 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 17.9%. This future growth is expected to be driven by several factors such as the growing use of hybrid knowledge management models, the integration of AI-powered analytics, stronger emphasis on cross-functional collaboration, expanding applications in healthcare and financial services, and an increasing need for ongoing learning and enablement programs. Emerging trends include a shift toward cloud-based knowledge management systems, rising interest in knowledge strategy consulting, greater incorporation of analytics and insights software, expansion of collaborative tools, and a heightened focus on managed knowledge services and training initiatives.

Understanding Knowledge Management and Its Role in Organizations

Knowledge management involves a systematic process of gathering, organizing, and sharing information within an organization to enhance efficiency and support better decision-making. Its core purpose is to make knowledge easily accessible and usable, empowering teams to tap into collective expertise, improve collaboration, and promote continuous learning and innovation throughout the company.

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Cloud Adoption as a Major Growth Driver for Knowledge Management

One of the most significant factors propelling the knowledge management market forward is the increasing adoption of cloud technology. Cloud adoption refers to organizations utilizing cloud computing services to store, manage, and access data and applications over the internet. This trend is driven by improved accessibility, enabling employees to reach critical information from any location, which boosts collaboration and operational efficiency. The cloud supports knowledge management by allowing seamless capture, organization, and distribution of key information across platforms, ensuring expertise and data are always within reach. For example, in January 2026, Eurostat reported that 52.74% of European Union enterprises used paid cloud computing services in 2025, marking a 7.42 percentage point increase since 2023. This growing cloud usage is a key contributor to the expanding knowledge management market.

Regional Leaders in the Knowledge Management Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the knowledge management market. However, during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market. The industry analysis includes significant regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market developments.

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