Internet Of Things (IoT) Technology Market Demand Forecast to Reach US $1305.57 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Internet Of Things (IoT) Technology Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet of Things (IoT) technology has rapidly become a transformative force across diverse industries, connecting devices and systems in ways that enhance efficiency and innovation. As this technology continues to evolve, its market is set to experience significant growth fueled by advancements in connectivity, analytics, and smart infrastructure. Below is an overview of the market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and the fundamental nature of IoT technology.

Internet of Things Technology Market Size and Projected Growth

The IoT technology market has witnessed substantial expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $779.53 billion in 2025 to $862.75 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth during the historical period is largely attributed to factors such as the rise in industrial automation, increased adoption of connected devices, growing demand for remote monitoring, expansion of smart home technologies, and advancements in sensor and networking technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge even further, reaching $1,305.57 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.9%. The anticipated growth will be driven by widespread deployment of 5G connectivity, enhanced integration of AI and machine learning for IoT analytics, expansion of smart city and infrastructure initiatives, increasing use of connected healthcare solutions, and a rising demand for energy-efficient IoT devices. Key trends forecasted for this period include the growing adoption of cloud-based IoT platforms, expanded use of edge computing, integration of predictive maintenance in industrial settings, growth of IoT-enabled smart city projects, and increased focus on IoT device lifecycle management services.

Understanding the Role and Capabilities of IoT Technology

The Internet of Things refers to an interconnected network of physical devices embedded with sensors, software, and communication tools that enable them to collect, exchange, and process data via the internet. This connectivity facilitates real-time monitoring, automation, and data-driven decision-making across various environments. IoT technologies improve operational efficiency, optimize resource usage, enable predictive maintenance, and provide smarter, automated services tailored to numerous applications ranging from industrial operations to consumer products.

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High-Speed Internet Connectivity as a Key Growth Driver

One of the primary factors fueling IoT market expansion is the increasing availability and penetration of high-speed internet connectivity. Fast and reliable network access allows for rapid data transmission, seamless communication, and supports real-time digital services across devices and platforms. The rising demand for real-time applications has led to significant upgrades in network infrastructure, enhancing speed, reducing latency, and improving overall user experience.

IoT technology itself accelerates the need for high-speed internet by requiring continuous, high-volume data exchange between connected devices, which in turn drives infrastructure development and network enhancements. For instance, in December 2023, Ookla, LLC reported that the median global 5G download speed jumped 20% in the third quarter of 2023 to 203.04 Mbps, up from 168.27 Mbps in the same quarter of 2022. This improvement in connectivity is a vital enabler of IoT growth.

Regional Outlook of the Internet of Things Technology Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the IoT technology market, reflecting the region’s advanced technological infrastructure and early adoption of connected solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the evolving IoT landscape.

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