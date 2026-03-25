Nurturing the Nurse: RNPA Offers Course to Help Nurses Manage Mental Stress Amid Medical Funding Cutbacks

RNPA presents Nurturing the Nurse: Mental Health, Burnout, and Whole-Person Care seminar

Amid staffing shortages and budget cuts, RNPA empowers nurses with practical tools to combat burnout and strengthen mental wellness

Budget cutbacks mean that virtually every hospital department is under-resourced, leaving our teams spread thin. This class is designed to help our nurses address burnout and develop skills to cope.” — RNPA President Allan Kamara

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Job burnout is a factor for every profession, but caregivers in high pressure situations are particularly vulnerable – especially when staffing shortages mean each team member carries a heavier workload. The Registered Nurses Professional Association hopes to boost its members’ ability to better manage workplace stress with a new course, Nurturing the Nurse: Mental Health, Burnout, and Whole-Person Care, a daylong seminar to be held at Villa Ragusa in Campbell on Wednesday, March 25th.“These are tough times for nurses,” says RNPA President Allan Kamara. “Budget cutbacks mean that virtually every hospital department is under-resourced, leaving our teams spread thin. This class is designed to help our nurses address burnout and develop skills to cope.”Course speakers include Shaqueena Smith-Smith, a specialist in mental health and substance abuse, and Edna Foster, a clinical psychologist focused on substance abuse treatment. According to the course description, the seminar will explore “the vital connection between nursing, mental health, and whole-person wellness” and “provide tools to recognize early signs of stress, build resilience, and integrate whole-person self-care into both professional and personal care.”Both breakfast and lunch will be provided. The whole environment is aimed at creating a welcoming and relaxing space, and some attendees might be lucky enough to win an Apple Watch or Burke William Spa package. “We want to support our nurses – and make them feel great,” says Kamara.Click here for full course description and information on registration.Event DetailsWHAT: Nurturing the Nurse: Mental Health, Burnout, and Whole-Person CarePresented by RNPAWHEN: Wednesday, March 25, 20268:00 am - 5:00 pm(The press are welcome at any time)WHERE: Villa Ragusa35 South 2nd StreetCampbell, CA 95008

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.