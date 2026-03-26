Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler to Showcase Growth and Preview New Teen Center at Annual Meeting

Event at Lacey Family Spring Hill Campus will highlight youth impact, new leadership, and a Teen Center nearing completion

We are seeing the results of strong partnerships and shared commitment, and we are continuing to build in ways that expand opportunity for the youth we serve.” — Lynn Byrne, incoming Board Chair, BGCVFC

DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia / Flagler Counties (BGCVFC) will host its 2026 Annual Meeting and Campus Celebration on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Lacey Family Spring Hill Boys & Girls Club in DeLand.

Serving nearly 2,000 youth each year across eight locations, BGCVFC continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact throughout Volusia and Flagler Counties.

The event will bring together community leaders, partners, and supporters for an afternoon and evening centered on the Club’s work and the young people it serves. Guests will have the opportunity to walk the campus, engage with youth programming, and hear directly from students and staff before gathering for a formal program in the Performing Arts Center.

The Annual Meeting will include the swearing-in of the 2026 Board of Directors, recognition of the organization’s Youth of the Year finalists and winner, and a preview of the Althea Ross Chavers Teen Center, which represents the next phase of growth for the Spring Hill campus.

The Teen Center is approximately 90 percent complete, with final HVAC, furniture, and technology installations remaining. The project has been made possible through a combination of Volusia County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding and the generous support of individuals and organizations across the community. While the space will be previewed during the Annual Meeting, a formal ribbon cutting and community celebration is planned to kick off the summer.

The evening will also include recognition of the Lacey family, whose longstanding commitment to BGCVFC helped establish the Spring Hill campus as an important resource for young people in the area.

“This is an important moment for our organization,” said Lynn Byrne, incoming Board Chair. “We are seeing the results of strong partnerships and shared commitment, and we are continuing to build in ways that expand opportunity for the youth we serve.”

Dr. Jaime Bracero, outgoing Board Chair, reflected on the organization’s progress and continued momentum. “It has been an honor to serve alongside a committed board and leadership team during a period of meaningful growth,” he said. “What we are seeing at Spring Hill is a reflection of what is possible when a community comes together around young people.”

Dr. Camesha Whittaker Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, noted that the event is both a reflection point and a forward step.

“When you walk this campus, you can see what’s possible,” she said. “We’re proud of how far we’ve come, and even more focused on what’s ahead, especially as we prepare to fully open the Teen Center and expand what we offer to our teens.”

During the program, the organization will also share opportunities for community members to support the final phase of the Teen Center, including technology, furnishings, and other elements needed to fully activate the space.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties

Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties (BGCVFC) serves nearly 2,000 youth annually across eight locations, providing safe spaces and programs that support academic success, leadership development, and future-ready skills. Since 1992, BGCVFC has served nearly 60,000 young people, helping them build the confidence and capabilities needed for bright futures.

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