Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes and Wind Harvest International Sign Letter of Intent to Bring VAWTs to Lucky Star Casino

Nathan Hart (Kamaka Global), Reggie Wassana (Governor, Cheyenne and Arapaho), Karl Gee (Kamaka Global), Kevin Wolf (CEO, Wind Harvest), Pronita Saxena (CDO, Wind Harvest) Reggie Wassana shaking hands with Kevin Wolf and Pronita Saxena Pronita Saxena, Reggie Wassana, and Kevin Wolf

Landmark Agreement Signed at Reservation Economic Summit in Las Vegas Marks a Major Step Toward Introducing Short Wind Turbines for Tribal Energy Sovereignty

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Wind Harvest International to install the first phase of Wind Harvest vertical axis wind turbines (VAWTs) at the Lucky Star Casino in Concho, Oklahoma. The LOI was signed by Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes Governor Reggie Wassana and Wind Harvest CEO Kevin Wolf at the Reservation Economic Summit (RES 2026) in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 23, 2025.The agreement represents a significant milestone in the Tribes' commitment to clean energy, economic self-determination, and sustainable development for their communities. Wind Harvest VAWTs will be sited adjacent to the Lucky Star Casino, one of the Tribes' premier economic engines, providing renewable energy to offset operating costs and reduce the facility's carbon footprint.“This agreement reflects our Tribes’ vision for a future rooted in both economic strength and environmental stewardship,” said Governor Reggie Wassana. “By partnering with Wind Harvest, we are taking a meaningful step toward energy independence for our people. The Lucky Star Casino is the heart of our economic activity, and powering it with clean, innovative technology is a proud achievement for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes.”Wind Harvesters© vertical axis wind turbines are engineered to operate effectively in a wide range of wind conditions, including the excellent but turbulent wind speeds close to the ground common in Oklahoma and across much of the Great Plains. Unlike traditional horizontal axis wind turbines, VAWTs are quieter, have a lower visual profile, and can be installed closer to buildings and infrastructure — making them better suited for casino and commercial deployment.“We are honored to partner with Governor Wassana and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes on this important project,” said Kevin Wolf, Wind Harvest CEO. “Many reservations were gifted with excellent wind resources but tribes want many turbines that are less intrusive and more wildlife friendly than are currently available for industrial-scale projects. We are thrilled that our Wind Harvester VAWTs can help these tribes achieve energy independence with assets that last for generations.”The signing took place at the Reservation Economic Summit (RES 2026), the nation’s largest gathering focused on economic development in Indian Country, underscoring the growing momentum behind Tribal clean energy initiatives. The LOI is the first step in developing a fully operational renewable energy ecosystem that can fulfill energy demand in the immediate vicinity and to attract large energy off-takers in the future.About the Cheyenne and Arapaho TribesThe Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are a federally recognized sovereign nation headquartered in Concho, Oklahoma. With a combined enrollment of thousands of citizens, the Tribes operate multiple enterprises including the Lucky Star Casinos, and are committed to fostering economic growth, preserving cultural heritage, and improving the quality of life for their members.About Wind Harvest InternationalWind Harvest is a clean energy company specializing in the development and deployment of patented vertical axis wind turbines. Designed for versatility and performance in challenging wind environments, Wind Harvest turbines provide a practical and aesthetically considerate renewable energy solution for commercial, industrial, and community applications across the United States and beyond.

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