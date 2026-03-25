DIONYA MARIE SHINES A LIGHT ON CHILDHOOD TRAUMA WITH POWERFUL NEW SINGLE 'DON’T BLAME THE CHILD'

Don't Blame the Child by Dionya Marie Multi-Genre Singer-Songwriter Delivers a Deeply Personal Message of Compassion, Awareness, and Resilience

Third most added song on Mediabase Adult Contemporary radio chart in first week of release

I was a child who saw and heard things no kid ever should,” Dionya Marie shares. “I was told to leave my home far too young, and the only comfort I had was a stuffed animal I still have today.” — Dionyå Marie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Dionya (pronounced Dee-on-ya) Marie follows up on her recent radio hit, “Miss You So Mad,” with her most emotionally impactful release to date, “Don’t Blame The Child.” Released this week to Adult Contemporary radio, it is also available on all major streaming platforms. Known for blending Country, Pop, and Adult Contemporary influences, Dionya continues to build a career defined by heartfelt storytelling, crossover appeal, and music with purpose.Rooted in deeply personal experiences, “Don’t Blame The Child” shines a light on the lasting impact of childhood trauma and the emotional toll children face when caught in the middle of adult conflict. Through vulnerable lyrics and a powerful vocal performance, Dionya transforms her experience into a message of empathy and awareness that resonates across generations.“I was a child who saw and heard things no kid ever should,” Dionya Marie shares. “I was told to leave my home far too young, and the only comfort I had was a stuffed animal I still have today. As an adult, I've seen children used as pawns in custody battles they were too young to understand. “Don’t Blame The Child” is my way of shining a light on that pain and asking parents to be more aware. Damaged children grow into damaged adults — and they deserve better. Let them be children while they’re still children.”Since her 2018 debut single “Andale Yeehaw,” Dionya has built a diverse catalog highlighted by the viral hit “Calm Down Karen,” which generated more than 50 million TikTok plays and later reached #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Pop Indicator chart. Adult Contemporary audiences embraced her Top 20 hit “Hands,” which made her the #1 Independent Artist for five consecutive weeks. Holiday favorite “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” continued that momentum with another Top 20 A/C chart run, showcasing her warm, classic vocal style. Her latest track, “Miss You So Mad,” peaked at #23 on the A/C chart and continues to get airplay.Beyond music, Dionya’s commitment to philanthropy remains a central part of her artistry. In support of Breast Cancer Awareness, she has written and performed original songs, including “Stand Up & Live Strong” and “I Know I’m Beautiful,” at multiple Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure events and award ceremonies. Her charitable work has also supported Musicians’ Workshop, the Katrina Disaster Relief Music Project at Conway Studios, battered women’s and homeless shelters, Raising of the Torch, Down Syndrome Tennis Camp, Giving for the Holidays, the AIDS Foundation, Children Uniting Nations, Vote NOH8, Toys for Tots, and numerous community initiatives.With “Don’t Blame The Child,” Dionya Marie continues her mission to create emotionally driven music that inspires healing, awareness, and meaningful conversation — proving once again that powerful storytelling can transcend genre and connect listeners everywhere.Dionya Marie on Spotify # # #For Dionya Marie Bio, Photos, and More, go to Dropbox

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