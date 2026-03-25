Bob’s River Place on the Suwannee River Hits Market: 37 Acres with Nearly Half-Mile River Frontage, Lodge & Water Rights

Aerial view of the former Bob’s River Place — 37 acres with nearly half-mile of Suwannee River frontage in Branford, Florida.

Former Bob’s River Place hits market: 37-acre Suwannee Riverfront property with nearly 1/2 mile river frontage, lodge, and water rights in North Florida.

Large-scale riverfront properties with this kind of frontage and identity are disappearing, making this an exceptionally rare offering in today’s market.” — Christie Di Lemme

BRANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known to generations as Bob’s River Place, one of the Suwannee River’s most iconic waterfront destinations, this 36.9-acre riverfront property with over 2,017 feet of frontage is now being offered for sale.Located at 2878 NE Highway 340 in Branford, Florida, the property represents a rare opportunity to acquire a large, contiguous stretch of Suwannee Riverfront with both historical recognition and tangible development potential.Spanning nearly 37 acres , the property offers nearly half-mile of direct river frontage—an increasingly scarce feature in today’s land market. Large riverfront tracts of this scale are becoming harder to find across Florida, particularly those with existing structures and established regional identity.Formerly home to Bob’s River Place, the site has long been known as a destination for outdoor recreation, drawing visitors from across Florida and beyond. Its reputation as a gathering place along the Suwannee River adds a unique intangible value that extends beyond the physical land itself.The property includes a 3 bedroom, 4 bath lodge overlooking the river, featuring expansive views and a layout suitable for use as a private residence, retreat, or central amenity space. The structure provides immediate usability while also supporting future redevelopment or repositioning.In addition, the property benefits from a submerged land lease, commonly referred to as riverfront water rights, covering approximately 22,609 square feet. This feature enhances the property’s usability and appeal for waterfront recreation and long-term value.“This is more than just a piece of land—it’s a recognizable destination with scale, river frontage, and long-term potential,” said Christie Di Lemme , listing agent with Florida Homes Realty & Mortgage. “Properties like this, with both history and acreage, are becoming increasingly limited across Florida.”Interest in North Florida land continues to grow as buyers and investors seek larger parcels for recreational use, land banking, and strategic development opportunities. The Suwannee River region, in particular, remains highly desirable for its natural beauty, privacy, and accessibility.With its combination of nearly 37 acres, extensive river frontage, existing improvements, water rights, and established identity, the property presents a compelling opportunity for a range of potential uses—from private ownership to investment or redevelopment.View full property details:

Acres + Nearly 1/2 Mile Riverfront 🌊 Lodge + Water Rights | Formerly Bob's River Place in Florida

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