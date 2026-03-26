Songwriter Behind #1 Nationwide Radio Single Tamara Mechael Expands Global Reach as Catalog Surpasses 75 Million Views

Songwriter Tamara Mechael photographed by Tyler Disney for her official 2026 press release following #1 nationwide radio chart success and global audience growth. Songwriter Tamara Mechael photographed by Tyler Disney in Los Angeles for her 2026 press release campaign. Tamara Mechael photographed by Tyler Disney in a high-impact editorial portrait for her 2026 songwriter press release. Tamara Mechael poses with red roses in a stylized editorial shoot captured by photographer Tyler Disney. Los Angeles songwriter Tamara Mechael photographed by Tyler Disney for an official press release highlighting her music career.

With 58+ songwriting credits, #1 nationwide radio success, and a catalog contributing to 75 million video views, Mechael expands her international reach.

There's nothing else I would choose to do but write songs. Songwriting isn't just what I do, it's who I am.” — Tamara Mechael

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaldean-American songwriter and published author Tamara Mechael is gaining recognition as one of the top-performing independent songwriters in her category, ranking among the top 25% of streamed songwriters while building a rapidly expanding creative catalog reaching global audiences.Mechael's work generated over 642,000 streams in 2025, alongside more than 2.9 million video views across digital platforms, reflecting continued growth in both reach and audience engagement. Her songwriting is behind a catalog that has generated over 75 million short-form video views across platforms. With 58 songwriting credits, she also exceeds industry averages, holding approximately 85% more credits than many of her peers, positioning her as a high-output contributor within the independent music space.With over a decade of experience in the music industry, Mechael has collaborated with top producers and songwriters, contributing to records connected to major industry pipelines and live performance circuits, including national events such as iHeartRadio's Wango Tango. Her songwriting work has reached stages and audiences alongside globally recognized artists, including Chris Brown and Ariana Grande, through shared performance platforms and industry networks.A standout milestone in her catalog includes the single "Burning," performed by recording artist Farrah Mechael , which reached #1 on New Music Weekly's nationwide radio chart for independent artists and #21 on the national Top 40 radio chart, placing alongside releases by major pop artists including Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.In addition to chart success, Mechael's songwriting has demonstrated measurable international reach, with radio play across multiple countries in 2025, including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Thailand, Ireland, Hungary, Montenegro, and Iraq, alongside organic charting on iTunes Top 40 charts in global markets such as Greece and Bahrain.Beyond individual releases, Mechael has developed an extensive creative archive, with hundreds of songs and demos written over time and an officially recorded catalog exceeding 200 compositions. Her writing blends emotional storytelling with commercially adaptable structure, aligning with evolving trends in independent music and digital consumption.She is also recognized for her ongoing creative partnership with recording artist Farrah Mechael, contributing to a shared catalog that has collectively reached millions of listeners and viewers. Their work, released through Scorpio Productions , reflects a strategic approach to independent music development, combining consistent releases, digital visibility, and global audience engagement.Beyond metrics, her songwriting is rooted in themes of emotional expression, personal growth, and connection-elements that continue to resonate with audiences engaging with music as both entertainment and healing.As she continues to expand her catalog, Mechael is currently developing new songwriting projects and collaborations, with a focus on increasing both the scale and long-term impact of her work worldwide.Press images accompanying the release were photographed by Tyler Disney, capturing Mechael in a stylized editorial series that reflects the visual identity of her current creative era. The collaboration highlights the role of strong visual storytelling in modern music campaigns, with imagery designed to complement the scale and reach of her growing catalog.Tamara Mechael is a Los Angeles-based songwriter and published author with over 50 songwriting credits and a growing global catalog. Her work has generated hundreds of thousands of streams and millions of video views, contributing to a broader body of work surpassing 75 million short-form video views across platforms worldwide. She is affiliated with Scorpio Productions, a Los Angeles-based independent music company operating across artist development, content production, and global catalog distribution.

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