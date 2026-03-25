Infrared Imaging Market Opportunities, Market Share, Growth Insights, and Competitive Analysis with Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Infrared Imaging Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The infrared imaging market has been experiencing robust growth recently, driven by advances in technology and expanding applications across various industries. As this market continues to evolve, it is set to witness significant developments fueled by innovations and increasing demand worldwide. Below is an overview of the market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of infrared imaging.

Infrared Imaging Market Size and Projected Growth From 2025 to 2030

The infrared imaging market has demonstrated strong expansion in recent years and is expected to maintain this momentum. Market value is projected to rise from $15.9 billion in 2025 to $16.9 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth during the historical period was largely driven by the rising need for security and surveillance solutions, increased use of infrared imaging in industrial monitoring, technological improvements in infrared detectors, broader adoption in healthcare diagnostics, and greater applications in defense and aerospace sectors.

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $21.78 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5%. This future growth is expected to be fueled by developments such as the expansion of infrared imaging for automotive driver-assistance systems, growing adoption in energy and utility sector monitoring, integration with artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, rising commercial enterprise monitoring applications, and the creation of more compact, affordable infrared cameras.

Download a free sample of the infrared imaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=33555&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Understanding Infrared Imaging Technology and Its Applications

Infrared imaging involves sensing and capturing infrared radiation emitted or reflected by objects, converting it into visible images. This technology allows the visualization of temperature differences and heat patterns that are otherwise invisible to the human eye. One of the key advantages of infrared imaging is its ability to operate effectively in low-light or no-light conditions, making it invaluable in various fields. Common uses include thermal inspection, security and surveillance, medical diagnostics, industrial monitoring, automotive safety, and defense operations.

Driver Assistance Systems Boosting Infrared Imaging Market Growth

A major factor accelerating the infrared imaging market is the rising demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These electronic systems utilize sensors, cameras, and software to help drivers maintain safer and more efficient control of their vehicles, reducing the likelihood of accidents. The push for enhanced vehicle safety by automakers and regulatory bodies underpins the growing adoption of ADAS technologies. Infrared imaging plays a crucial role by providing reliable detection of pedestrians, animals, and obstacles under challenging conditions such as darkness, night-time, and bad weather, thereby improving situational awareness and safety on the road.

For example, in October 2024, data from the MITRE Corporation highlighted that 10 out of 14 ADAS features had surpassed 50% market penetration in 2023, with five features exceeding 90% penetration—significant progress compared to previous years when none had reached 75%. This increasing prevalence of ADAS is a strong driver for related sensor markets, including those based on infrared imaging.

View the full infrared imaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/infrared-imaging-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Regional Insights: Market Leaders and Fastest Growing Areas

In terms of geographic distribution, North America held the largest share of the infrared imaging market in 2025. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report also covers other key areas, including South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Infrared Imaging Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Non Dispersive Infrared Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-dispersive-infrared-global-market-report

Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/infrared-thermometers-global-market-report

Military Electro Optics Or Infrared Eo Or Ir Systems Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-electro-optics-or-infrared-eo-or-ir-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.