Governor Katie Hobbs and DES Launch Power AZ, Expanding Utility Assistance Across Arizona

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) launched Power AZ, expanding access to critical utility assistance to tens of thousands of Arizona working families statewide. As Arizonans face hotter summers and higher utility costs that pinch family budgets, Governor Hobbs is investing $15 million to provide immediate relief through Power AZ.

The Governor’s Fiscal Year 2027 Executive Budget proposes to make this initial $15 million investment permanent and help more families manage the high cost of living annually through the creation of the Arizona Affordability Fund.

“As Arizonans struggle to keep up with rising costs, I’m taking action to deliver relief to families across our state,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “In Arizona, energy assistance can mean life or death during extreme heat. Families shouldn’t have to choose between keeping their home safe and cool and putting food on the table. At a roundtable discussion this month, Arizonans shared their stories and told me how crucial utility bill assistance has been to making ends meet. That’s why I’m fighting to deliver solutions that reduce energy costs for more Arizonans. Through Power AZ, we’re removing barriers to the Arizona Promise and lowering costs for working families.”

“As Arizona’s weather continues to shatter records, this investment is welcome news for Arizonans anticipating higher energy costs from keeping their homes cool during extreme summer temperatures,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “Power AZ will go a long way to easing the pressures of utility bills for tens of thousands of families.”

Power AZ expands eligibility beyond the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) income limits, making a critical resource even more accessible to working families. Under this initiative, a family of four with an annual income of $108,000 may be eligible for bill assistance. In comparison, LIHEAP in Arizona is limited to individuals with a household income up to 60% of the State Median Income. An estimated 30,000 new households whose income otherwise exceeds the LIHEAP income threshold will be considered for utility assistance through the Power AZ initiative.

Individuals can apply for utility assistance through the DES A-to-Z Arizona Portal. Each application will be considered for either LIHEAP or Power AZ eligibility based on household income. Households submitting applications for utility assistance can receive up to $640 in aid. Benefit amounts are determined based on factors like income, vulnerability, and energy usage.

“Energy costs are rising faster than inflation, and we’re seeing the impact firsthand as more Arizona families struggle to keep up,” said Kelly McGowan, Executive Director, Wildfire. “What makes this expansion meaningful is that it recognizes how many households are living on the edge of eligibility and brings in additional resources to better match the realities families are facing.”

Arizonans can find more information about the program, including eligibility, here.