Electrical Services Market Demand Forecast to Reach US $358.71 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Electrical Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electrical services sector has seen significant expansion in recent years, driven by various industrial and technological advancements. As the world moves toward more sustainable and efficient energy solutions, this market is positioned for continued growth. Let’s explore its current size, key factors boosting demand, regional dynamics, and the evolving trends shaping its future.

Steady Growth Expected in the Electrical Services Market Size

The electrical services market has experienced solid growth recently and is projected to increase from $264.36 billion in 2025 to $280.5 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This rise historically stems from expanding urbanization, ongoing construction projects, increased electrification in homes and businesses, industrial sector growth demanding electrical expertise, heightened awareness of electrical safety protocols, and widespread adoption of standard electrical maintenance procedures.

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Looking ahead, the market’s growth is set to accelerate, with forecasts predicting it will reach $358.71 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.3%. This surge is driven by factors such as wider integration of renewable energy technologies, rising popularity of smart homes and buildings, growing need for electric vehicle charger installations, ongoing commercial and industrial retrofitting efforts, and stronger regulatory emphasis on energy efficiency and compliance. Key trends poised to influence the market include enhanced smart electrical system integration, increased energy-efficient retrofits, expansion of emergency electrical support, growth in preventive maintenance services, and a focus on upgrading electrical panels and expanding capacity.

Understanding the Scope of Electrical Services

Electrical services encompass a broad range of activities including installing, maintaining, and repairing electrical systems across residential, commercial, and industrial environments. These services ensure electricity is safely and efficiently distributed through wiring, circuits, and electrical devices. Additionally, they involve diagnosing faults, system upgrades, and ensuring adherence to safety standards and regulations.

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The Role of Renewable Energy Adoption in Market Expansion

One of the main drivers propelling the electrical services market is the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources. These sources generate power from naturally replenishing resources like solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal energy. Falling costs of solar and wind technologies have made clean energy more accessible and appealing to both residential and commercial users. As renewable energy adoption rises, it fuels demand for sophisticated electrical services including the design, installation, maintenance, and integration of advanced energy systems, smart grids, and storage solutions. This trend strengthens the electrical infrastructure and enhances system reliability. For example, in December 2025, the European Commission noted that renewable energy accounted for 25.2% of the European Union’s total energy consumption in 2024, up from 24.6% the previous year. This illustrates how renewable energy growth is a key stimulant for the electrical services market.

Regional Outlook Highlighting Asia-Pacific’s Prominence in Electrical Services

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for electrical services and is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The market analysis also includes regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

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