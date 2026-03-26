RMPStudio™ Announces Spanish Edition of Best-Selling Memoir 'La Embajadora: Dos Roles. Dos Presidentes.'

Ambassador Carmen G Cantor in NY City La Embajadora: Dos Roles. Dos Presidentes.

PUERTO RICO, PUERTO RICO, PUERTO RICO, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMPStudio™ Announces Spanish Edition Release of Best-Selling Memoir “La Embajadora: Dos Roles. Dos Presidentes.” by Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.), with Official Book Launch in Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico – March 2026, RMPStudio™, a premier publishing studio dedicated to amplifying transformative global voices, proudly announces the release of the Spanish-language edition of the best-selling memoir by Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.), titled “La Embajadora: Dos Roles. Dos Presidentes.”, now available on Amazon.

Spanish Edition Available Now: https://a.co/d/0iz8cYRV

Following the remarkable success of the original English edition, which achieved best-seller status and widespread media coverage across major outlets, including CBS affiliates and national press networks, this Spanish translation expands the reach of Ambassador Cantor’s powerful story to Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide.

This release marks a pivotal cultural milestone, bringing home the story of a Puerto Rican woman who rose from Mayagüez to the highest levels of U.S. diplomacy, serving under two presidential administrations and shaping international relations across the Pacific.

Official Book Launch & Signing Event

RMPStudio™ also announces an exclusive in-person book launch and signing event:

Casa Norberto, Libros & Cafébar

Third Level, Plaza Las Américas

San Juan, Puerto Rico

April 8, 2026

7:00 PM (Puerto Rico Time)

Casa Norberto, one of Puerto Rico’s most respected literary spaces since its opening on April 28, 2017, will host this highly anticipated cultural event, bringing together readers, leaders, and members of the community for an evening of conversation, celebration, and signed copies.

About the Book

“Dos Roles. Dos Presidentes.” is more than a translation; it is a reclamation of voice, identity, and cultural legacy.

The memoir offers an intimate and strategic lens into U.S. federal executive leadership. Diplomacy across Oceania and the Pacific Islands. Cross-cultural negotiations and global policy. The lived experience of a Puerto Rican woman in positions of power.

As established in earlier releases, the work captures a three-decade career spanning roles in civil service and international affairs, as well as her historic tenure as U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia.

Critical Acclaim & Endorsements. The memoir has already received high-level endorsements from global leaders:

The Honorable Deb Haaland, Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior:

“Ambassador Cantor’s story is a testament to resilience, leadership, and cultural pride. Her memoir is a gift to those who believe in service and community.”

President Surangel S. Whipps Jr., Republic of Palau:

“Ambassador Cantor was more than a diplomat; she was family to the people of the Pacific. Her leadership and compassion left a legacy that will not be forgotten.”

José M. Hernández, NASA Astronaut:

“This memoir captures the power of dreams and determination… a masterclass in dignity, leadership, and grit.”

A Strategic Expansion of Influence

This Spanish release is not just a translation; it is a market expansion move.

RMPStudio™ is deliberately:

Penetrating the Puerto Rican and broader Latin American literary market

Positioning the book within cultural identity, leadership, and diaspora narratives

Strengthening media relevance in both U.S. and Spanish-language press ecosystems. Following a broad global distribution across major newswire networks, including placements on outlets such as Puerto Rico Sentinel and U.S. Political Press Releases, the release achieved widespread visibility across platforms, reaching a combined potential audience of over 150 million monthly readers.

Executive Statement

Adriana Rosales, CEO of RMPStudio™, states:

“This Spanish edition brings Ambassador Cantor’s story full circle, back to the language, culture, and community that shaped her. This is not just a book release; it is a cultural moment.”

About the Author

Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.) most recently served as the Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior. Her distinguished career includes serving as U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federated States of Micronesia and holding senior leadership roles across multiple federal agencies.

She is widely recognized for:

Cross-cultural diplomacy

Advocacy for island communities

Strategic leadership in international policy

About RMPStudio™

RMPStudio™, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a division of Adriana & Company™, committed to publishing bold, culturally significant works that shape global conversations and elevate diverse voices.

Media Contact

Adriana Rosales

CEO, RMPStudio™

1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite #100

Las Vegas, Nevada 89144

info@adrianacompany.com

www.Adriana.Company

Book Launch

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