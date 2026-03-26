48% of VMware Customers Plan to Reduce Usage as Competitors Gain Ground: New Research from Virtified

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Following Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, Virtified's research shows that competitors are narrowing the functionality gap even as customers struggle with the complexities of migration.” — Michael Warrilow

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent IT analyst firm Virtified today launched its inaugural Virtified Loop research, revealing a competitive shift in the market for server virtualisation and hyperconverged infrastructure (VHCI).Following Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, Virtified's research shows that competitors are narrowing the functionality gap even as customers struggle with the complexities of migration.Key Findings (n=450 IT professionals worldwide; refer Evidence at bottom):- 48% of VMware customers intend to reduce their footprint by 2028, driven primarily by Broadcom's changes to VMware licensing.- 25% of organisations cite finding a suitable alternative as their biggest migration challenge, underscoring the need for trusted information on potential substitutes.- 10 vendors met Virtified's inclusion criteria for the inaugural Virtified Loops for VHCI. Each evaluation entails a granular assessment of a specific product and provider."The VHCI market is no longer a one-horse race," said Michael Warrilow, Chief Researcher at Virtified. Alongside heavyweights such as Microsoft, Nutanix and Red Hat are emerging contenders that include open-source vendors Canonical, Proxmox and VATES."While VMware remains the technology leader, Broadcom's licensing changes have triggered a once-in-a-decade disruption to the dynamics of the IT infrastructure market," added Warrilow. "Virtified Loops have been designed to provide open access to independent research on the VHCI market."###Note to Editors:1. Evidence: Virtified's survey data is based on an independent, self-funded survey of 450 IT professionals in 14 countries across APJ, Europe, UK and USA, conducted between December 2025 and February 2026.2. Market research: Virtified Loops are a new form of market research and analysis. Each Loop evaluates one product and vendor in a specific use case. The concise 2-page reports are produced without vendor sponsorship or any form of external funding. They represent 100% independent research.

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