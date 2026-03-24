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DLNR News Release – APPLICATIONS FOR 2026 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP SEASON OPEN SOON, March 24, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

 

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON 

 

APPLICATIONS FOR 2026 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP SEASON OPEN SOON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 24, 2026

HONOLULU — Applications for the 2026 Lānaʻi mouflon sheep hunting season will open on Monday, March 30, 2026. You can submit your application online by clicking on “Apply for Hunts” and choosing the 2026 Lānaʻi Mouflon Sheep Season.

The Lānaʻi mouflon sheep season will feature four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt, and a general rifle hunt. All four may be subject to a lottery drawing, depending on the number of applicants and available slots.

Standby hunting opportunities may be available for any hunt, depending on the application level. If application levels are higher or lower than expected for the archery or general rifle season, one or more weekends might be added or removed.

For more information and to apply, go to: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/.

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DLNR News Release – APPLICATIONS FOR 2026 LĀNAʻI MOUFLON SHEEP SEASON OPEN SOON, March 24, 2026

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