30 Years of History: Documentary Explores Legacy of the Villisca Axe Murder House

The Villisca Axe Murder House: The Making of a Historic True Crime American Landmark documentary is streaming now on YouTube. Villisca Axe Murders House

Former and Current Owners Reflect on Three Decades of Preserving an Unsolved American Mystery

The documentary is our way of honoring that legacy and giving people a deeper look at everything the Villisca house represents.” — Lance Zaal, President of US Ghost Adventures

VILLISCA, IA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Ghost Adventures , owner of the Villisca Axe Murder House , today announced the release of a new self-produced documentary commemorating 30 years of the historic home being open to the public.Titled The Villisca Axe Murder House: The Making of a Historic True Crime American Landmark, the documentary is available now on YouTube, offering an intimate and unprecedented look at one of America’s most infamous historic homes and the people who dedicated decades to preserving its story.At the heart of the film are candid conversations between former owner Martha Linn and current owner and US Ghost Adventures President Lance Zaal. Together, they reflect on the legacy of Linn and her late husband, Darwin Linn, who rescued the deteriorating property and painstakingly restored it into the museum visitors experience today.“Without Martha and Darwin, the house and its history could have been lost,” said Zaal. “The documentary is our way of honoring that legacy and giving people a deeper look at everything the Villisca house represents — the history, the mystery, and the responsibility of keeping that story alive for future generations.”The film traces the transformation of the home from near collapse into a nationally recognized historic site, while also exploring the enduring mystery of the 1912 murders that took place inside. Linn and Zaal openly discuss theories about who may have committed the crime, offering insight shaped by years of firsthand experience with the property and its history.Beyond the mystery, the documentary underscores a deeper mission: preservation of history. Through personal stories and historical reflection, The Villisca Axe Murder House highlights the importance of safeguarding physical spaces tied to America’s past and ensuring their stories are not forgotten.“For 30 years, this house has served as a place where history is not just told, but experienced,” said Zaal. “This film captures why that matters now more than ever.”The documentary is available to stream for free on YouTube now.—---US Ghost Adventures is a veteran-owned company preserving America’s history through immersive storytelling. Operating in more than 200 cities nationwide, the company works with local guides to bring stories to life. Beyond its walking tours, US Ghost Adventures owns and operates several of the country’s most talked-about historic properties, including the Villisca Axe Murder House, the Lizzie Borden House, the Welty House, and the Jennie Wade Birthplace, preserving not just the buildings, but the stories that continue to shape them.

The Villisca Axe Murder House: The Making of a Historic True Crime American Landmark

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