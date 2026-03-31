Book Sharing Connects Journeys at Shiba Park Hotel with a New Sustainable Book Exchange Bookshelf

The Traveling Bookshelf lined with books left behind by guests from around the world, each carrying its own journey A short message for the next guest, tucked inside each book Time spent with a book discovered during a journey Exterior view of Shiba Park Hotel

A sustainable book exchange where finished books are passed on to the next guest through a shared bookshelf experience

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shiba Park Hotel (operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd., Minato City, Tokyo: President and CEO Rentaro Yanase) introduced a new initiative in March 2026 with the installation of the “Traveling Bookshelf” on the second floor of the hotel. The bookshelf features books left behind by guests from around the world, including novels finished during their journeys and guidebooks that have fulfilled their purpose. Rather than discarding unwanted books, this recycling system encourages guests to pass them on to others, proposing a more sustainable way to enjoy travel.

The bookshelf functions as a book exchange open to all hotel guests. By placing one book on the shelf, a guest may take another book from the collection. When leaving a book, guests are invited to write a short message to the next reader on a bookmark-style message card provided by the hotel and insert it into the book. Each book carries not only its story but also a quiet message from its previous owner, allowing personal sentiments to continue their journey along with the book.

At Shiba Park Hotel, where more than 95% of guests come from overseas, the books on the shelf also travel across borders. The collection includes multilingual and multi-genre titles brought from around the world, particularly from Europe, North America, and Oceania. Books gather on a single shelf in Tokyo and then continue their journey to other parts of the world, creating a cycle that connects global travelers.

The traveling Bookshelf was created with the intention of bringing a small sense of richness to both the memories of past guests and the time of those yet to visit. Encounters with books and people intertwine, and moments of chance may lead to unexpected discoveries. The hotel aims to foster a sense of gentle serendipity in travel through this shared bookshelf.

As a Library Hotel with a collection of approximately 1,500 books curated under the direction of Ginza Tsutaya Books, Shiba Park Hotel will continue to offer opportunities to experience books and culture.

Traveling Bookshelf Overview

Location: 2nd Floor, Shiba Park Hotel

Eligibility: Available exclusively to hotel guests

How to Use: Guests may take one book from the shelf by placing one book in return. A message to the next reader can be written on a bookmark and inserted into the book.

Features: A sustainable initiative that passes books forward, rather than discarding them, creating a cross-border circulation and connecting guests from around the world.

About Shiba Park Hotel

http://shibaparkhotel.com/en/

Established in 1948, Shiba Park Hotel has a history rooted in serving foreign trade delegations. The hotel houses approximately 1,500 books selected by Ginza Tsutaya Books. It offers 198 guest rooms, along with three restaurants on the first floor serving Chinese, Western, and Japanese cuisine, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. Guest rooms and public spaces were renovated between 2020 and 2023. Cultural experience programs such as tea ceremonies and kintsugi workshops are also available.

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