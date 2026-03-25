Rhythm Systems Named Affinity Partner of the Precision Machined Products Association (PMPA)

PMPA members are exactly the kind of organizations that benefit from a clear operating rhythm, strong KPI visibility, and a culture of healthy accountability.” — Amy Ankrum, CEO of Rhythm Systems

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhythm Systems, the leader in strategy execution methodology, coaching, and software, has announced that it has been named an affinity partner of the Precision Machined Products Association (PMPA) . This partnership reflects Rhythm Systems’ growing impact in manufacturing and precision machining, where capacity constraints, margin pressure, workforce challenges, and flawless execution are daily realities.Rhythm Systems already partners with several PMPA member companies, including EMC Precision Boston Centerless , Criterion Precision Machining, and W.H. Bagshaw.These organizations use Rhythm to improve cross‑functional alignment and create execution rhythms that deliver predictable results.Why Rhythm is valuable for PMPA members:- Turn strategic plans into operational execution- Break down silos between leadership, operations, and sales- Improve on‑time execution of key initiatives- Increase transparency across goals, KPIs, and priorities- Hold leaders and teams accountable, without micromanagementRhythm Systems combines software, methodology, and coaching to help PMPA members:- Clarify Strategy – Define what winning looks like and focus on the few priorities that matter most.- Align the Organization – Connect company goals to department and individual priorities.- Execute with Rhythm – Use structured meeting rhythms and dashboards to track progress weekly.- Adjust and Improve – Identify issues early and course‑correct before small problems become big ones.“We’re excited to deepen our support of precision manufacturers through this new affinity partnership with PMPA,” said Amy Ankrum, CEO of Rhythm Systems. “Our mission is to help mid‑market companies close their execution gaps so they can hit their growth goals with confidence, and PMPA members are exactly the kind of organizations that benefit from a clear operating rhythm, strong KPI visibility, and a culture of healthy accountability.”Learn more about Rhythm’s partnership with PMPA here.About Rhythm Systems:Rhythm Systems is the only complete strategy execution system combining a battle-tested methodology, expert coaching, and AI-powered software. Rhythm Systems enables leadership teams to align on strategy, create focused quarterly plans, track KPIs and priorities in real time, and drive accountable execution across the organization. Learn more at www.rhythmsystems.com

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