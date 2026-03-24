TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports No New Measles Cases Since Friday, Keeping Outbreak total at 997

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 24, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting no new cases of measles in the state since Friday, keeping the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate at to 997.

There are currently two people in quarantine and none in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these cases is March 28.

A period of 42 days with no new cases is required to declare an end to a measles outbreak. This is double the number of days for an incubation period (21 days) and a clear indicator of a broken transmission chain. If no new cases are reported, the last day of the outbreak will be April 26.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 997 cases:

Under 5: 264

5-17: 639

18+: 87

Unknown: 7

Vaccination status:

932 unvaccinated, 20 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 26 vaccinated with the two-dose MMR sequence, and 19 unknown.

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