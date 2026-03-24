South Carolina Stroke Registry Task Force to Meet Thursday, March 26, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 24, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― Today, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) joins communities across the United States and around the world in recognizing World Tuberculosis (TB) Day. Observed annually on March 24, World TB Day aims to raise awareness about tuberculosis and efforts to prevent, detect, and treat the disease.

This date commemorates the 1882 discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes TB – a milestone that paved the way for modern diagnosis and treatment.