Rhythm Systems CEO Amy Ankrum to Speak at Chief Executive Group CEO Summit 2026

My hope is that this topic will help CEOs walk away with clarity on how AI can be leveraged as a true member of their executive team, driving strategic execution alongside their leaders. ” — Amy Ankrum, CEO of Rhythm Systems

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhythm Systems, the leader in strategy execution methodology, coaching, and software, has announced that CEO Amy Ankrum will be speaking at the Chief Executive Group CEO Summit , taking place April 7–8, 2026 at the Marriott International Headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.As organizations navigate hybrid work, rapid AI adoption, and shifting workforce expectations, maintaining alignment and execution has become increasingly complex. The CEO Summit brings together top executives to explore how leading companies are staying focused, connected, and executing effectively in the face of constant change.Amy Ankrum will present a session titled, “AI as Your Next Executive Hire: Drive Smarter Strategic Execution.” In her talk, Ankrum will address one of the most pressing challenges facing CEOs today: turning strategy into consistent execution in an increasingly dynamic environment.What Amy Ankrum will cover in her session:- Why most companies struggle with execution (not strategy) and how AI is changing that.- How to integrate AI into your leadership operating rhythm to improve decision-making and alignment- Using AI to surface insights faster, identify risks earlier, and keep teams focused on what matters most- The role of disciplined execution habits—clear priorities, measurable KPIs, and structured meeting rhythms—in unlocking AI’s full potential- How leading organizations are moving from static plans to dynamic, data-driven executionThe CEO Summit will also feature keynote insights from Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International, who will share how Marriott maintains alignment and culture at scale across a global workforce of more than 400,000 employees.Why this event matters for CEOs:Today’s leaders are facing a new level of complexity as traditional approaches to alignment and execution struggle to keep pace with change.The CEO Summit is designed to provide practical, real-world strategies for:- Maintaining alignment during growth, disruption, and transformation- Scaling organizations without losing culture and momentum- Navigating hybrid work and AI-driven change while preserving trust and collaboration- Building the next generation of leaders- Turning strategy into consistent, organization-wide execution“Execution is where even the best strategies break down,” said Amy Ankrum, CEO of Rhythm Systems. “As AI becomes more embedded in how companies operate, the opportunity isn’t just to work faster - it’s to work smarter and stay aligned in real time. My hope is that this topic will help CEOs walk away with clarity on how AI can be leveraged as a true member of their executive team, driving strategic execution alongside their leaders. After working with CEOs for over 20 years, Rhythm is uniquely positioned to help organizations embrace AI to its fullest potential for both strategic planning and execution.”Learn more about the Chief Executive Group CEO Summit here.About Rhythm SystemsRhythm Systems is the only complete strategy execution system combining a battle-tested methodology, expert coaching, and AI-powered software. Rhythm Systems enables leadership teams to align on strategy, create focused quarterly plans, track KPIs and priorities in real time, and drive accountable execution across the organization. Learn more at www.rhythmsystems.com

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