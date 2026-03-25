COLUMBUS, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his office’s Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted seven individuals in connection with an assault that occurred at the Muscogee County Jail on Oct. 4, 2025. The defendants, who were all in custody at the time of the incident, are alleged to have physically struck another inmate using their hands, feet, shanks, and chirp messaging devices. The victim sustained facial injuries and fractures as a result of the altercation.

As asserted in the indictment, all seven defendants are members of the Goodfellas criminal street gang, and they are alleged to have targeted a rival gang member who is associated with the Gangster Disciples.

“Gang activity won’t be tolerated in this state, no matter where it’s found,” Carr. “Our message is clear – if you’re engaged in violent crime and putting lives at risk, we will not hesitate to prosecute you. This is exactly why we expanded our Gang Prosecution Unit to Columbus, and we’re fighting each day to keep Georgians safe.”

This case was investigated by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit, which has a regional office in Columbus.

Since 2022, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit has worked with local, state, and federal law enforcement to secure five murder convictions and eight gang convictions in Columbus alone. This includes the successful prosecution of Rodderick Glanton, Homer Upshaw and Terrance Upshaw, who were each found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Jesse Ransom and 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh and the assault of two other teens, ages 16 and 18.

Muscogee County Indictment

On March 24, 2026, the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Muscogee County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of all seven defendants.

Specifically, each defendant is facing the following charges:

Jaylen Paige, 24, of Columbus:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Facility

1 count of Possession of Prohibited Items by Inmates

1 count of Interference with Government Property

Amileus Thomas, 27, of Columbus:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

3 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Facility

1 count of Possession of Prohibited Items by Inmates

1 count of Interference with Government Property

Brandon Green, 24, of Columbus:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Facility

1 count of Possession of Prohibited Items by Inmates

1 count of Interference with Government Property

Camario Carter, 19, of Columbus:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Facility

1 count of Possession of Prohibited Items by Inmates

1 count of Interference with Government Property

Roannil Clanton, 21, of Columbus:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Facility

1 count of Possession of Prohibited Items by Inmates

1 count of Interference with Government Property

Quentez Thrasher, 23, of Columbus:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Facility

1 count of Possession of Prohibited Items by Inmates

1 count of Interference with Government Property

Taron Brewer, 19, of Columbus:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Unlawful Acts of Violence in a Penal Facility

1 count of Possession of Prohibited Items by Inmates

1 count of Interference with Government Property

No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 120 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.