Leving Law Firm Matrimonial Law Seminar: Best Practices in Analyzing Financial Records and Discovering Hidden Assets

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nationally acclaimed Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series on March 25th at 6:30 p.m. CDT at 225 W. Wacker Drive in Chicago.Distinguished Managing Attorney Jeffrey L. Paustian of the Leving firm will present advanced analytical strategies essential for effectively evaluating both business and personal financial records in complex legal matters. This seminar will examine how comprehensive financial analysis can uncover hidden assets, reinforce client positions in divorce, custody, and property division cases, and ultimately secure more favorable outcomes for clients.Attorney Paustian brings a proven track record of success in high stakes cases, including one notable case involving complex tax and financial issues related to a client’s corporation. Attorney Paustian successfully argued that his client’s wife should be responsible for a significant income tax liability triggered by a retroactive change in the accounting method utilized by the business. The court therefore allocated a portion of the tax liability to the wife because she had taken advantage of the benefit of the earned income of the business and the assets accumulated as a result thereof — a result that underscores the importance of precise financial analysis in protecting clients’ rights.“Understanding and accurately interpreting financial records and ‘thinking out of the box’ is essential to protecting our clients, their children and their financial security and stability,” said attorney Jeffery M. Leving, founder and president of the firm, who will facilitate the seminar.The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.Inquiries about this seminar should be made by emailing jwhiteside@levinglaw.comThe Arthur S. Kallow CLE Seminar SeriesThe Kallow CLE Seminar Series, which began in 2014, provides legal education to matrimonial and family law attorneys and other professionals. CLE credit will be awarded to attorneys attending. The series was created in the relentless pursuit of excellence to maintain dominance in the firm’s practice area, protecting clients and their children with court victories.Matrimonial attorney Jeffery M. Leving is the recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe R. Biden, Jr. in recognition of 7,500 hours of Leving’s service to this nation. Leving is also the recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award from President George W. Bush. Leving is a nationally recognized matrimonial and family law attorney.To learn more about law and fatherhood, visit dadsrights.com.

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