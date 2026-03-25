New Children’s Book Helps Kids Navigate Change and Find Acceptance and Love in a New Home and Family

The thing that makes us friends is what we have inside

Holly Seaver, a mom of a multicultural and multiracial adoptive family, writes a new children’s book inspired by her own daughters’ real-life experiences.

My New Home and Me is intended for young readers and families and is already resounding with parents seeking inclusive, compassionate stories that reflect real-life challenges and triumphs.” — Holly Seaver

CAPE COD, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning publisher, Publify Publishing announces the release of My New Home and Me by Holly Seaver. Written with the sensitivity of someone deeply connected to children’s emotional needs, the book explores the emotions that come with moving into a new environment with new people, new routines, and new fears. Children today are often faced with the challenge of moving into families that are blended, grandparent-led, multicultural, multiracial, foster, and/or adoptive. With simple language and warm illustrations, the book offers encouragement not only to children, but also to the families and caregivers supporting them.My New Home and Me introduces readers to five children who each step into a new home feeling nervous and unsure. As they explore their surroundings and meet new caregivers and friends, these children learn that friendship and love can be found in unexpected places.“As a parent, I wanted to create a story that reflects what so many children experience but don’t always have words for,” Seaver said. “This book is about fear, hope, and the love that helps children feel safe and seen.”My New Home and Me is intended for young readers and families and is already resounding with parents seeking inclusive, compassionate stories that reflect real-life challenges and triumphs. It is a powerful addition to the home of any child who needs reassurance during times of change.My New Home and Me is available in paperback and hardcover on Amazon. My New Home and Me: Seaver, Holly, Cash, Cecelia: 9781968640460: Amazon.com: Books.About the Author:Holly Seaver is a Cape Cod based author and mother whose writing is inspired by her family’s lived experiences. She appeared on PBS Stories from the Stage – Foster Care Meant Opening Her Heart and Home (May 6, 2025). Winner of Cape Cod Women’s Association Award “6 over 60.” My New Home and Me is her second children’s book.Media Contact:holly.seaver@comcast.net

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