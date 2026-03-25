IKOS Launches Elevated Weekend Brunch, Weekday Lunch, and Monthly Party Brunch Experience in Jersey City

A new brunch experience in Jersey City blending Greek cuisine, high energy entertainment, and a monthly party brunch that turns daytime dining into a full vibe.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IKOS continues to elevate the Jersey City dining scene with its Weekend Brunch, served every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 AM to 4:00 PM, along with its refined Weekday Lunch, available Monday through Friday.

Blending timeless Greek flavors with a modern atmosphere, IKOS delivers an experience where refined cuisine meets vibrant hospitality, whether guests are joining for a relaxed weekday lunch, an indulgent weekend brunch, or a high energy Sunday celebration.

Weekend Brunch

IKOS Weekend Brunch menu features a curated selection of signature dishes that reflect the restaurant’s modern take on Mediterranean cuisine.

Brunch highlights include:

• Crab Salad

• Med Scramble

• Shakshuka

• Burger and Handhelds

• Tiramisu French Toast

Guests can pair their meal with IKOS’ Two Hours Bottomless for $40, featuring:

• Sangria

• Bloody Mary

• Mimosa

• Bellini

Weekday Lunch at IKOS

In addition to brunch, IKOS offers a polished yet approachable Weekday Lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM, providing guests with an elevated midday dining option perfect for business lunches, client meetings, or a refined escape from the workday.

The Party Brunch: From Daytime Dining to Nighttime Energy

On March 1st, IKOS hosted its first Party Brunch, and it sold out quickly. The debut event was a major success, drawing a full house of guests who came for the food and stayed for the vibe.

Building on that momentum, IKOS is officially announcing its ongoing Party Brunch Series, taking place:

First Sunday of Every Month

1:30 PM to 6:30 PM

This exclusive once a month experience transforms brunch into a full afternoon and early evening celebration. Guests arrive for elevated Greek cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, and as the hours pass, the energy builds.

A live DJ sets the tone from the start, creating a stylish daytime ambiance that gradually intensifies as the room fills. What begins as a sophisticated brunch evolves into a high energy party atmosphere, carrying the vibe seamlessly from afternoon into evening.

Guests can expect:

• Signature Greek and Mediterranean cuisine

• Premium bottle service packages

• A live DJ experience

• Live musicians with instruments

• Dancers and immersive entertainment

• A vibrant social setting designed to celebrate the weekend

The IKOS Party Brunch delivers a modern take on Greek hospitality where exceptional cuisine meets dynamic entertainment. It is more than brunch. It is a curated experience designed for guests who want exceptional food, great music, and a setting that transitions effortlessly from refined daytime dining into an electric Sunday celebration.

Now Available for Delivery

IKOS now offers delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash, making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy their favorite Greek and Mediterranean dishes from the comfort of home or office. The same quality, presentation, and flavor that define the in restaurant experience are now just a few clicks away.

About IKOS

Located in Jersey City, IKOS offers a modern Greek dining experience that blends elevated cuisine, craft cocktails, and a vibrant nightlife atmosphere. From weekday lunch to weekend brunch and dynamic evening experiences, IKOS is designed to deliver a seamless transition from day to night. Make a reservation today!

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