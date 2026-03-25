West Covina Unified Launches Aviation Pathway Academy, Putting Students in the Cockpit

Three students take to the skies in live discovery flights as district opens enrollment for the 2026–27 school year

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) has launched its Aviation Pathway Academy to give students in grades 8 through 12 direct exposure to one of the fastest-growing industries in the country, including the chance to get behind the controls of an actual aircraft.Based at Edgewood IB Schools, the program pairs technical instruction with real-world experience through partnerships with industry organizations. Students Jonathan Abing, Byron Gomez Mejia, and Joshua Venegas recently participated in live discovery flights alongside certified pilots, during which they conducted preflight inspections, handled radio communications, and took the controls during in-flight experiences."This program is about more than learning, it's about experiencing," said Dr. Emy Flores, Superintendent of West Covina Unified School District. "Students are not just studying aviation; they are stepping into it."The Aviation Pathway Academy blends classroom instruction with hands-on learning, building the skills, credentials, and confidence students need to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace. The program is open to students in grades 8 through 12, and enrollment for the 2026–27 school year is now open.The launch expands WCUSD's Career Technical Education offerings and reflects the district's broader commitment to connecting students to career pathways leading to high-wage, high-demand jobs.About West Covina Unified School District:The West Covina Unified School District is dedicated to providing high-quality education to students in West Covina, CA. Committed to fostering student success through innovation and community collaboration, the district serves over 7,800 students across multiple schools. For more information, visit wcusd.org.

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