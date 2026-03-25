Protein Pints Steps Up to the Plate as the Official Protein Ice Cream of the San Diego Padres

Protein Pints and the San Diego Padres' Mascots Celebrate New Partnership

High-Protein Ice Cream Brand Takes A Swing At The Big Leagues

Baseball and ice cream are two of America’s favorite traditions, so partnering with the San Diego Padres felt like a natural fit.” — Paul Reiss, co-founder & CEO of Protein Pints

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protein Pints , the protein-packed ice cream brand reshaping the frozen aisle, is heading to the ballpark. The brand has partnered with the San Diego Padres as the Official Protein Ice Cream for the 2026 season.Throughout the season, Protein Pints will be featured in-game programming, through a shared creative digital presence and with select flavors available for purchase at concession locations inside Petco Park. The brand also plans to introduce a fan sweepstakes for a once in a lifetime opportunity later this season, with additional details to be announced via social media channels.“Baseball and ice cream are two of America’s favorite traditions, so partnering with the San Diego Padres felt like a natural fit,” said Paul Reiss, co-founder and CEO of Protein Pints. “We have robust retail availability in SoCal grocery chains, and we know fans will enjoy our products during the excitement of the games just as much as they do in their homes.”“We’re excited to launch this partnership as our players and fan base align with the ideals Protein Pints delivers upon,” said Sergio Del Prado, EVP of Business Affairs for the San Diego Padres. “Protein Pints is a strong addition to both the team and the ballpark as we continue to focus on delivering a best-in-class experience for our fans at Petco Park.”The partnership marks a major milestone for Protein Pints as the brand continues its rapid national expansion and finds new ways to meet consumers where they are, from grocery aisles to a major league stadium. By entering the sports and live entertainment space, Protein Pints is reinforcing its position as a lifestyle brand rooted in performance, enjoyment, and everyday indulgence.Protein Pints' top four flavors Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chip, Cookies & Cream and Chocolate will be available at various concession stands inside the stadium during all home games. Each pint packs 30g of complete protein, is made with natural ingredients and has 85% less sugar than traditional ice cream, offering fans a flavorful way to enjoy a classic game-day treat while cheering on the Padres.Protein Pints is currently available in more than 9,000 retailers nationwide, including Target, Kroger, Ralphs, Sprouts, Meijer, H-E-B, Albertsons and more.For more information, visit ProteinPints.com or follow @ProteinPints on social media.About Protein Pints:Protein Pints is a rapidly growing brand of protein ice cream, founded by two childhood friends during their recent college years, on a mission to help people enjoy their protein in one of America's favorite treats. With a focus on natural ingredients and innovative recipes, Protein Pints is redefining what it means to enjoy functional ice cream, offering a guilt-free indulgence that tastes amazing and supports consumers' nutritional goals. Protein Pints products are packed with 30 grams of protein per pint, made with only natural ingredients, lower sugar, zero artificial sweeteners and gluten-free.

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