Tsunami 101 Community Roadshow Returns to Oregon Coast to Help Residents Prepare

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) and the National Weather Service, is continuing the Tsunami 101 Community Roadshow, a long-standing public education effort designed to help coastal residents and visitors understand tsunami risks and how to stay safe.

First launched in 2012, the Tsunami Roadshow brings subject-matter experts directly into coastal communities to share practical, lifesaving information about earthquake and tsunami preparedness.

Community members are invited to attend these free sessions featuring expert presentations and actionable steps people can take before, during and after a tsunami or major earthquake event.

“You’ve heard about the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami risk—now is the time to learn what you can do to prepare,” OEM Geologic Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo, said. “These workshops are designed to give Oregonians practical information that can help save lives.”

What Attendees Will Learn:

How tsunamis impact the Oregon coast

How to recognize natural tsunami warning signs

Where evacuation zones are located

How to plan evacuation routes and family communication plans

How to build emergency kits and be prepared to be self-sufficient

Participants will also hear directly from local and state experts, including:

Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI)

National Weather Service

Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM)

Local emergency management partners

Upcoming Tsunami 101 Community Roadshow Events

Manzanita

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Pine Grove: 225 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, OR 97130

Tillamook

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Tillamook Library: 1716 3rd St., Tillamook, OR 97141

Newport

Thursday, April 2, 2026 | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Newport Library Community Room: 35 NW Nye St., Newport, OR 97365

Lincoln City

Thursday, April 2, 2026 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln City Community Center: 2150 NE Oar Place, Lincoln City, OR 97367

Gold Beach

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Curry County Fairgrounds: 29393 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach, OR 97444

Coos Bay (Business Preparedness Session)

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 | 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Southwestern Oregon Community College: 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420

Coos Bay

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 | 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Southwestern Oregon Community College: 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420

Reedsport

Thursday, April 9, 2026 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Lower Umpqua Senior Center: 460 Winchester Ave., Reedsport, OR 97467

Prepare Before the Next Wave

As part of preparedness efforts, residents are encouraged to download the free NVS Tsunami Evacuation App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, which provides evacuation maps and preparedness information.

OEM also encourages everyone—especially those living or visiting coastal communities—to Be 2 Weeks Ready, meaning households should be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 14 days following a disaster.

Learn More

OEM encourages all Oregonians to Be 2 Weeks Ready, meaning households should be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 14 days following a disaster. This includes having food, water, medications and a plan to stay connected with family members.

Learn how to build your emergency kit and make a plan on the OEM website.