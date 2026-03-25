Tsunami 101 Community Roadshow Returns to Oregon Coast to Help Residents Prepare
The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) and the National Weather Service, is continuing the Tsunami 101 Community Roadshow, a long-standing public education effort designed to help coastal residents and visitors understand tsunami risks and how to stay safe.
First launched in 2012, the Tsunami Roadshow brings subject-matter experts directly into coastal communities to share practical, lifesaving information about earthquake and tsunami preparedness.
Community members are invited to attend these free sessions featuring expert presentations and actionable steps people can take before, during and after a tsunami or major earthquake event.
“You’ve heard about the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami risk—now is the time to learn what you can do to prepare,” OEM Geologic Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo, said. “These workshops are designed to give Oregonians practical information that can help save lives.”
What Attendees Will Learn:
- How tsunamis impact the Oregon coast
- How to recognize natural tsunami warning signs
- Where evacuation zones are located
- How to plan evacuation routes and family communication plans
- How to build emergency kits and be prepared to be self-sufficient
Participants will also hear directly from local and state experts, including:
- Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI)
- National Weather Service
- Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM)
- Local emergency management partners
Upcoming Tsunami 101 Community Roadshow Events
Manzanita
Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | 3:30 – 5 p.m.
Pine Grove: 225 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, OR 97130
Tillamook
Wednesday, April 1, 2026 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Tillamook Library: 1716 3rd St., Tillamook, OR 97141
Newport
Thursday, April 2, 2026 | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Newport Library Community Room: 35 NW Nye St., Newport, OR 97365
Lincoln City
Thursday, April 2, 2026 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln City Community Center: 2150 NE Oar Place, Lincoln City, OR 97367
Gold Beach
Tuesday, April 7, 2026 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Curry County Fairgrounds: 29393 Ellensburg Ave., Gold Beach, OR 97444
Coos Bay (Business Preparedness Session)
Wednesday, April 8, 2026 | 12 – 1:30 p.m.
Southwestern Oregon Community College: 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420
Coos Bay
Wednesday, April 8, 2026 | 6:30 – 8 p.m.
Southwestern Oregon Community College: 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420
Reedsport
Thursday, April 9, 2026 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Lower Umpqua Senior Center: 460 Winchester Ave., Reedsport, OR 97467
Prepare Before the Next Wave
As part of preparedness efforts, residents are encouraged to download the free NVS Tsunami Evacuation App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, which provides evacuation maps and preparedness information.
OEM also encourages everyone—especially those living or visiting coastal communities—to Be 2 Weeks Ready, meaning households should be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 14 days following a disaster.
Learn More
OEM encourages all Oregonians to Be 2 Weeks Ready, meaning households should be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 14 days following a disaster. This includes having food, water, medications and a plan to stay connected with family members.
Learn how to build your emergency kit and make a plan on the OEM website.
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