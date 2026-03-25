Cardiac Crusade and Boston Shock Squad Celebrate Life-Saving Mission in Boston

Sudden Cardiac Arrest survivors Julie Coon and Lauren Quint (4th and 5th from the left) with the Boston Shock Squad.

This isn’t just a cause for me—it’s personal. This campaign ensures every resident in Massachusetts has a better chance of surviving.” — Lauren Quint

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National nonprofit Cardiac Crusade and its grassroots "Boston Shock Squad" will host a community wrap event on Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at PubliCo in South Boston. The celebration marks the successful conclusion of the "Restart a Heart: Massachusetts" campaign, a major initiative that has fundamentally strengthened the Commonwealth’s emergency safety infrastructure by mapping life-saving Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the state.

A Convergence of Survivors and Heroes

The event will feature a powerful gathering of the "Chain of Survival." In attendance will be three sudden cardiac arrest survivors alongside their co-survivors and the first responders who helped save their lives. This unique assembly highlights the human impact of the 1,500 AEDs mapped during this campaign, which ensures that when a cardiac emergency strikes, a nearby device can be located and deployed as quickly as possible.

Recognition for Life-Saving Efforts

A highlight of the afternoon will be a special awards ceremony. Cardiac Crusade will provide formal recognition, prizes, and awards to the top AED mapping volunteers whose tireless work has closed the "search gap" for 911 dispatchers. These Cardiac Crusade Volunteers, including students from UMass Chan Medical School, Northeastern University, and Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford Massachusetts—have spent months verifying AED locations to protect Massachusetts residents.



40+ Experiences & Memorabilia Raffle

Attendees can participate in an expansive charity raffle featuring over 40 items. Highlights include: Amazing Experiences like a 4-person day pass to Central Rock Gym, luxury "Glow & Go" treatments from Vio Med Spa, and various local bar, wine and dining experiences.

Sports Memorabilia include autographed jerseys from Jayson Tatum, Wade Boggs, and Christian Gonzalez, plus rare items from legends like Walter Payton and Jerry Rice.

Event Details:

-What: Restart a Heart: Massachusetts Wrap Event

-When: Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

-Where: PubliCo, 11 Dorchester St, South Boston, MA

-Registration: Click Here For More Information and Registration

About Cardiac Crusade

Founded by Greg and Julie Coon after Julie survived a sudden cardiac arrest in 2018, Cardiac Crusade is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to making AED locations available to 911 operators today and Google and Apple Maps soon. To date, their volunteers have mapped over 10,000 AEDs nationwide, statistically saving 16 lives each year.

News 25 Boston Restart A Heart Boston

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