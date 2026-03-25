FREEDOM QUEST: A Love Story Celebrates the Music, Dreams and the Love Story Behind a 70s Band That Almost Made It

Cover of Freedom Quest: A Love Story

A new novel by Debora Masterson inspired by a true love story and a band chasing success in the Southern California music scene of the 1970s arrives April 21.

Freedom Quest: A Love Story is both a love story and a celebration of a remarkable moment in our lives and in music, when creativity, freedom and possibility felt limitless.” — Debora Masterson

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educator, producer, musician and now author Debora Masterson releases her debut novel, FREEDOM QUEST: A Love Story, on April 21, 2026, from Atmosphere Press. Inspired by true stories from the early 1970s and ‘80s music scene, the novel captures the passion, ambition and unpredictability of a young band chasing the dream of making it in the world of rock and roll during a time of profound cultural and societal change.

At the heart of the story are star-crossed lovers Michael and Grace, who meet when they are young, almost kids, and are drawn together by music, creativity and possibility. Michael, a gifted singer-songwriter and the driving force behind the band Freedom Quest, pursues his vision with talent, intensity and a restless spirit. Yet as the band searches for its voice and its moment, personal choices, bad luck and the unpredictable nature of the music industry shape a path that brings both promise and heartbreak.

Set against the backdrop of an era defined by artistic experimentation, social upheaval and the belief that anything was possible, FREEDOM QUEST: A Love Story explores friendship, ambition, love and the fragile line between success and missed opportunities.

The novel is deeply personal for Masterson and serves as a tribute to her late partner Craig Ingraham, the real-life founder and leader of the band Freedom Quest. Drawing on their shared experiences in the early 1970s music world, the story blends fiction with real-life inspiration, offering readers a glimpse into the lives of young musicians navigating ambition, love and the unpredictable path of the rock-and-roll dream.

“This book has lived in my heart for many years,” said Masterson. “Several writers wanted to write Craig’s story because he lived such an unusual and adventurous life. He traveled the path less traveled. FREEDOM QUEST: A Love Story is both a love story and a celebration of a remarkable moment in our lives and in music, when creativity, freedom and possibility felt limitless.”

Masterson’s novel blends fiction with real-life inspiration from the vibrant music culture of the early 1970s. While the characters and events are presented through a fictional narrative, the story draws upon real people and experiences that reflect the energy, creativity and spirit of the era. Most of the names have been changed, except well-known public figures, to protect the innocent and the guilty.

Music remains central to the Freedom Quest story. Fans and readers can listen to the original music of Freedom Quest on Spotify, where the band’s songs continue to find new audiences decades after they were recorded.

Listen to the music of Freedom Quest on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0DTxcXZdSaAIlFzbFLnJdf

FREEDOM QUEST: A Love Story will be available beginning April 21, 2026, from Atmosphere Press through major online retailers and independent bookstores nationwide. The book is now available for pre-order on Amazon and at Bookshop.org.

For more information about the book and the author, visit:

https://deboramasterson.com

https://www.instagram.com/freedomquestbook

https://www.facebook.com/freedomquestbook

About Debora Masterson

Debora Masterson is an educator, producer, musician and writer whose creative career has spanned multiple disciplines. Her experiences in the music and performance world of the early 1970s helped inspire her debut novel. Through FREEDOM QUEST: A Love Story, Masterson brings to life the spirit of a generation defined by music, creativity and the pursuit of possibility. She currently lives in Chicago, Illinois.

About Atmosphere Press

Atmosphere Press is a modern hybrid publishing company dedicated to helping authors bring meaningful stories to life. Based in Austin, Texas, Atmosphere provides professional editorial, design, production and distribution services to authors across a wide range of genres. The company is committed to publishing books that inspire, entertain and connect readers with powerful storytelling. https://atmospherepress.com

Freedom Quest: A Love Story - new book arrives April 21 - by Debora Masterson

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