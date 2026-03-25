Zion Outdoors Introduces Lifetime Warranty for Gem-Scape™, Setting a New Standard in Concrete Resurfacing

From the beginning, our goal was to build a system that homeowners could trust. Offering a lifetime warranty reflects our confidence in the product and the process behind it.” — Lael Bryant, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Outdoors , the nation’s leading concrete resurfacing company, announced a lifetime warranty for its proprietary Gem-Scape ™ resurfacing system, following product development and third-party laboratory testing.Gem-Scape™ was designed to transform aging concrete surfaces, such as pool decks, patios, and walkways, into beautiful, durable outdoor living spaces without the need for costly demolition. The system has undergone rigorous development and performance testing to ensure long-term durability in demanding outdoor environments.Across the United States, demand for outdoor living upgrades continues to rise. According to the National Association of Home Builders, more than 63% of new single-family homes are now built with patios, highlighting the growing importance of outdoor living spaces for homeowners.With millions of homes featuring concrete patios, pool decks, and driveways that age, crack, and discolor over time, Zion Outdoors believes the industry needs better solutions than demolition and replacement.Gem-Scape™ provides homeowners with a high-performance resurfacing system engineered to restore and transform existing concrete surfaces with long-lasting durability and modern design.At Zion Outdoors, the announcement represents more than just a product milestone, it reflects the company’s broader mission to elevate outdoor living for families across the country.“At Zion Outdoors, our mission has always been to serve homeowners while transforming outdoor spaces,” said Jordan Winar, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors. “The lifetime warranty represents our commitment to standing behind our work and delivering a product that truly transforms aging concrete into something homeowners can be proud of for years to come.”Gem-Scape™ installations are performed by certified Zion Outdoors crews using a proprietary multi-step installation process designed to ensure proper bonding, durability, and long-term performance.With the launch of the lifetime warranty, Zion Outdoors aims to raise expectations across the concrete resurfacing industry while continuing to expand its services to more homeowners across Texas and beyond.About Zion OutdoorsZion Outdoors is nationally award winning concrete resurfacing company, specializing in transforming aging concrete surfaces into beautiful outdoor living spaces. The company’s proprietary systems—including Gem-Scape™ resurfacing and Cap-Stone™ are designed to deliver durability, beauty, and long-term performance for homeowners. Zion Outdoors currently operates across multiple Texas markets including Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Waco.For more information visitwww. zionoutdoors .com

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