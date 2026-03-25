Kachyng Launches A-Commerce Platform to Enable AI Agents to Transact on Existing Payment Rails

Kachyng's A-Commerce platform gives AI agents verifiable identity, delegated authority, and access to existing payment rails — the trust and execution layer agentic commerce requires.

Kachyng's four-pillar platform gives AI agents verifiable identity, delegated authority, and secure access to traditional payment rails.

AI agents are ready to act. What the market needs now is infrastructure that makes those actions identifiable, authorized, governed, and executable on the rails the world already runs on.” — Resh Wallaja

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the market turns toward agent-initiated commerce, Kachyng launches the four-part infrastructure stack designed to give AI agents identity, delegated authority, compliance controls, and access to existing payment rails.

Kachyng Inc. today unveiled its A-Commerce platform, a purpose-built infrastructure layer designed to let AI agents operate inside the commercial world with verifiable identity, bounded authorization, compliance controls, and secure access to traditional payment rails.

A-Commerce, short for Agentic Commerce, is the emerging model in which AI agents do not stop at recommendation or assistance. They discover products, evaluate options, negotiate terms, initiate workflows, and complete transactions on behalf of people and organizations. That shift is no longer theoretical.

Across the market, major infrastructure players are beginning to move toward agent-initiated transaction models. But while interest in agentic commerce is accelerating, the core infrastructure gap remains the same. Traditional financial systems were built around a human actor with a verified legal identity. AI agents break that assumption. Before an AI agent can transact safely on existing rails, three questions must be answered with precision: Who is this agent? Who authorized it to act? What rules and limits govern its behavior?

Kachyng's A-Commerce platform was built to answer those questions directly. The platform is organized around four integrated pillars.

IDX, or Identity Exchange, gives each AI agent a cryptographic identity that can be verified and audited. AGX, or Agent Gateway Exchange, provides deterministic orchestration and policy enforcement so that agents operate inside defined workflows and approved boundaries. KYA, or Know Your Agent, extends compliance and trust controls to non-human actors, giving financial institutions and regulated participants a framework for governing agent-initiated activity. PRX, or Processor Exchange, connects authorized agents to existing payment infrastructure, including card networks, ACH, and real-time payment environments, without requiring merchants or processors to replace their current systems.

Together, these four layers form a complete trust and execution stack between AI agents and the financial system.

"We believe the market is crossing an important line," said Resh Wallaja, founder of Kachyng. "AI agents are moving from passive assistance into real economic action. The missing layer is not more intelligence. The missing layer is infrastructure that makes those actions identifiable, authorized, governed, and executable on the rails the world already uses. That is the layer Kachyng is launching."

Kachyng's view is that agentic commerce will not be adopted through intelligence alone. It will be adopted when businesses, financial institutions, and platforms have the confidence to let agents act without losing control, auditability, or processor flexibility. The company built A-Commerce for that moment.

About Kachyng

Kachyng Inc. is building payment infrastructure for autonomous AI agents. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kachyng's A-Commerce platform, comprising IDX, AGX, KYA, and PRX, provides the trust, identity, authorization, and payment routing layer that enables AI agents to transact on traditional financial rails. Learn more at www.kachyng.com.

Media Contact

Kachyng Inc.

press@kachyng.com

www.kachyng.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.