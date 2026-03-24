Beverly Hills Prosthodontist Pioneers NuVeneers® — The World's Only Drill-Free Veneer Technique

Dr. Rodney Raanan DDS MMSc Harvard-trained prosthodontist Beverly Hills Atelier Aesthetic Lab in-practice dental laboratory Beverly Hills Dr. Rodney Raanan

Harvard-trained prosthodontist Dr. Rodney Raanan pioneers NuVeneers® . the world's only drill-free veneer technique,

NuVeneers® gives patients the smile they want without permanently altering healthy teeth. No drilling, no enamel removal, And exclusively at our Beverly Hills practice.” — Dr. Rodney Raanan

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Rodney Raanan , DDS MMSc, a Harvard-trained prosthodontist and cosmetic dentist based in Beverly Hills, California, has pioneered NuVeneers® , a proprietary veneer technique that eliminates the drilling and enamel removal traditionally required for porcelain veneers. NuVeneersis exclusively available at Dr. Raanan's Beverly Hills practice at 414 N Camden Dr, Suite 1280, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, and cannot be performed by any other dental provider in the world.For decades, porcelain veneers have been the gold standard in cosmetic dentistry for transforming the color, shape, and alignment of teeth. However, the traditional veneer procedure comes with a significant and irreversible trade-off. To create space for the veneer shell, a dentist must permanently remove a layer of tooth enamel — typically between 0.3 and 0.5 millimeters — from the front surface of the tooth. Once enamel is removed, it does not grow back. The tooth is permanently altered and will always require a veneer or crown to protect it.For many patients, this irreversibility is the single greatest barrier to pursuing porcelain veneers. They want the aesthetic transformation but are unwilling to permanently compromise the structural integrity of healthy teeth.NuVeneerseliminates this trade-off entirely. Using a proprietary preparation and bonding protocol developed by Dr. Raanan over decades of prosthodontic practice, NuVeneersare fabricated and placed without any drilling or enamel removal. The procedure is minimally invasive, preserves the natural tooth structure of every patient, and in most cases is fully reversible — a claim no traditional veneer procedure can make.The NuVeneerstechnique is not a modification of an existing procedure. It is a proprietary clinical protocol developed exclusively by Dr. Raanan and available only at his Beverly Hills practice. No other dentist in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, the United States, or anywhere in the world offers NuVeneers. Patients who want this procedure have one destination — Dr. Raanan's 12th-floor penthouse suite in Beverly Hills.Dr. Raanan's ability to develop NuVeneersis rooted in an academic and clinical background that is unmatched in the Beverly Hills cosmetic dentistry landscape. After earning a Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from UCLA, Dr. Raanan completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery with Honors at the University of Southern California School of Dentistry. He then dedicated three additional years to advanced specialty training at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, where he earned a Master of Medical Sciences in Oral Biology and completed a full residency in Prosthodontics — the dental specialty focused exclusively on the restoration and replacement of teeth.Prosthodontics is a recognized dental specialty that requires years of post-doctoral training beyond a standard dental degree. A prosthodontist approaches every case with a depth of anatomical, biomechanical, and aesthetic understanding that general cosmetic dentists — regardless of their experience or reputation , cannot replicate. It is this specialist-level training that made the development of NuVeneerspossible.Following his Harvard residency, Dr. Raanan was recruited as part-time faculty at the UCLA School of Dentistry, where he lectures in the Section of Prosthodontics and trains the next generation of dental specialists. He is one of the very few Beverly Hills cosmetic dentists who holds an active faculty position at a major research university.Every NuVeneersrestoration is fabricated on-site at the Atelier Aesthetic Lab , the only in-practice dental laboratory in Beverly Hills. Most dental practices outsource their laboratory work to third-party facilities, which introduces delays, communication gaps, and quality inconsistencies. Dr. Raanan took a different approach from the beginning of his career, he built his own laboratory within his practice.The Atelier Aesthetic Lab operates inside Dr. Raanan's 12th-floor penthouse suite at 414 N Camden Dr, Suite 1280, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Master ceramists work on-site under Dr. Raanan's direct supervision, hand-crafting every veneer, crown, and restoration with a precision that external laboratories cannot match. Patients can observe the fabrication process through floor-to-ceiling glass walls — a level of transparency that is unprecedented in Beverly Hills cosmetic dentistry.The combination of Dr. Raanan's prosthodontic expertise and the in-house Atelier Aesthetic Lab means that every NuVeneerscase is controlled at every stage by the same clinical team from consultation to delivery. There are no handoffs, no outsourcing, and no compromise in quality.NuVeneersare suitable for patients seeking cosmetic improvement in the color, shape, length, or alignment of their teeth who have healthy natural tooth structure they wish to preserve. They are particularly well-suited for patients who have researched traditional veneers and are deterred by the permanent enamel removal requirement. Ideal candidates include patients with mild to moderate discoloration, slight gaps between teeth, minor chips or irregularities, or teeth that are slightly shorter or less symmetrical than desired. A comprehensive consultation with Dr. Raanan is required to determine candidacy and to develop a personalized treatment plan.Dr. Raanan's practice serves patients from Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Bel Air, Century City, Brentwood, Westwood, Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, Culver City, and across Greater Los Angeles. International patients seeking NuVeneersregularly travel to Beverly Hills specifically for this procedure, which is available nowhere else in the world.To schedule a NuVeneersconsultation with Dr. Rodney Raanan, call (310) 205-5300 or visit drrodneyraanan.com.About Dr. Rodney Raanan, DDS MMScDr. Rodney Raanan is a Harvard-trained prosthodontist and cosmetic dentist located at 414 N Camden Dr, Suite 1280, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. He holds a Master of Medical Sciences from Harvard School of Dental Medicine, a Doctor of Dental Surgery with Honors from the University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from UCLA. He serves as part-time faculty at the UCLA School of Dentistry and is the founder of the Atelier Aesthetic Lab and the pioneer of NuVeneers. Dr. Raanan is available for media interview upon request.

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