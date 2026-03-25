ALLEN MEDIA GROUP PARTNERS WITH ANOKI TO ENABLE REAL-TIME SUITABILITY FOR LIVE NEWS AND STREAMING

Allen Media Group and Anoki just launched a strategic partnership to deploy Anoki ContextIQ across AMG’s streaming portfolio, spanning live news, weather, sports and premium entertainment--introducing scene-level intelligence across live and on-demand programming

Advanced Video Intelligence Replaces Blunt Blocking with Structured, Scalable Advertising Across Live News and Streaming Programming

Local news and weather coverage are essential services for viewers across the country. Our partnership with Anoki sustains trusted journalism, diverse media ownership, and the communities we serve.” — Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Group (AMG) and Anoki have just launched a strategic partnership to deploy Anoki ContextIQ across AMG’s streaming portfolio, spanning live news, weather, sports and premium entertainment. The collaboration introduces scene-level intelligence across live and on-demand programming, enabling scalable, brand-suitable advertising in high-attention environments. The partnership establishes a modern framework for activating live and premium programming on CTV, supporting responsible scale for advertisers while strengthening the long-term viability of trusted and community-driven content.

As streaming has become the primary destination for live news and premium programming, legacy brand safety approaches have not evolved at the same pace. Broad exclusions and static keyword filters can block entire categories of high-quality inventory, leaving trusted news and community environments under-monetized, while also limiting advertiser access to high-attention audiences.

By applying AI-powered, scene- and segment-level analysis across live and on-demand programming, this partnership replaces static exclusions with structured suitability signals designed for dynamic news environments. For live news, Anoki evaluates topic sensitivity and context in real time, tracking story continuity and transitions to ensure decisions stay aligned with what is actually on the air. Advertisers can extend reach in premium news, weather and community programming with greater clarity while protecting brand equity. The deployment includes AMG’s Local Now news streams across key Designated Market Areas -- including Los Angeles and Orlando.

“Local news and weather coverage are essential services for viewers across the country,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Our partnership with Anoki enables brands to invest in our content with confidence -- strengthening the economic foundation that sustains trusted journalism, diverse media ownership, and the communities we serve.”

“Scene-level video intelligence is becoming foundational infrastructure for CTV,” said Raghu Kodige, Co-Founder and CEO of Anoki. “By applying real-time, segment-level analysis built for live workflows, we enable advertisers to align with live news, weather and community programming while maintaining clear standards around topic sensitivity and adjacency.”

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York and Atlanta. Allen Media Group owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 74 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 7,500 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

Media Contact:

Eric Peterkofsky

Allen Media Group

eric@es.tv

ABOUT ANOKI

Anoki is an AI company advancing the connected TV ecosystem through contextual video intelligence. Its platform, Anoki ContextIQ, analyzes video at the segment and scene level to enable brand-suitable advertising and structured activation across streaming environments. By bringing clarity and scalability to live and on-demand programming, Anoki helps publishers unlock value while enabling advertisers to engage audiences responsibly.

Media Contact

Anoki PR Team

pr@anoki.ai

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