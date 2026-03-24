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Texas Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Tax Crime as Part of False Return Scheme

Subhala Suresh pleaded guilty in a federal court in Austin to filing false federal tax returns on behalf of clients

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Texas Tax Preparer Pleads Guilty to Tax Crime as Part of False Return Scheme

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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