Reverse Engineering of Manufactured Parts Simplified with the New Advanced VisionGauge® 'Snake' Tool

VisionGauge® high-accuracy edge-tracing technology simplifies reverse engineering of parts. The resulting CAD file from a part reverse engineered with VisionGauge® VisionGauge® by VISIONx, Inc.

The VisionGauge® "Snake" tool utilizes automatic edge-following technology for fast and high-accuracy reverse engineering of manufactured parts and models.

Go from Part to high-accuracy CAD in seconds.” — Patrick Beauchemin

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new advanced VisionGauge"Snake" tool provides a fast, easy, and accurate way to reverse engineer parts for manufacturing. This VisionGaugefeature is invaluable for manufacturers that work with obsolete or legacy parts, and it allows them to go from part to high-accuracy CAD in seconds.The VisionGauge"Snake" tool utilizes automatic edge-following technology that is perfect for tracing both part outer contours as well as inner features (i.e. on the surface of the part). The tool “snakes” along the edge of the part near the user's mouse cursor as he guides the trace. VisionGaugeadvanced sub-pixel accurate edge-detection technology ensures that the tool produces a very high-accuracy CAD drawing of the part under investigation. The process is extremely fast and results are completely operator-independent.Fast, simple, and consistent reverse engineering provides solutions with new technology for the challenges manufacturers face with using obsolete or legacy parts. Some present-day examples where this new VisionGaugereverse engineering feature is beneficial are:• Legacy Part Replication: Creating parts for machines built in the 1970s where the company has long since closed.• Wear Analysis: Scanning a used tool to see exactly where it is eroding over time.• Custom Fitment: In medical device inspection , "Custom Fitment" through reverse engineering has replaced messy, manual processes like plaster casting with precise digital workflows. Reverse engineering allows manufacturers to create devices that perfectly match a patient's unique anatomy, leading to faster healing and better long-term outcomes.• Tooling & Molds: Taking a hand-carved clay model (common in automotive design, for example) and turning it into a steel production mold.This new advanced tool makes it easy to reconstruct geometry directly from the physical part with VisionGauge. Then with its patented CAD Auto-Align™ and CAD-Auto-Pass/Fail™ tools , VisionGaugecan use the resulting CAD file to quickly and automatically align the CAD file to the part and compare it to its tolerances with high-accuracy to produce a Pass or Fail result.To learn more about reverse engineering with VisionGaugeinspection and measurement software and systems including the VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator, contact VISIONx Inc. at www.visionxinc.com or by emailing info@visionxinc.com.VISIONx INC. specializes in automated imaging, visual inspection and high accuracy measurement solutions sold worldwide and is the manufacturer of the VisionGaugeDigital Optical Comparator.

The New VisionGauge® "Snake" Tool for Reverse Engineering Parts

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