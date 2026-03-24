Rapid City Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Felon

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Court Judge Camela C. Theeler has sentenced a Rapid City, South Dakota, woman convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. The sentencing took place on March 23, 2026.

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