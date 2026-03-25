As Workplace Pressures Mount, Dr. Nicole Yeldell Butts Calls on Women to Make 'The SHIFT'

SHIFT Journey Series Book Covers. 3 Book Set.

Her newly released three-book journey set delivers a structured path for women ready to stop shrinking and start leading their lives boldly

Now that we are no longer striving to survive, let us thrive — and do so without justification or apology.” — Dr. Nicole Yeldell Butts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Women’s History Month, we celebrate what women have built. But for many facing career shifts, reinvention, or a life that no longer feels aligned, celebration alone isn’t enough. What’s needed is a roadmap. Dr. Nicole Yeldell Butts has spent decades building one. With the 2026 release of The SHIFT Companion Guide and The SHIFT Journal, her acclaimed 2025 book SHIFT: A Transformational Journey From Playing Small to Unapologetically Thriving now anchors a complete, end-to-end system: The SHIFT Journey Set. At its core is the SHIFT Framework, a five-step process Dr. Butts developed through her own period of profound personal reckoning, not in theory, but in practice:S — Set Your North Star. Define a clear, values-based vision to guide every decision.H — Here: You Are Here. Assess your current reality with honesty and clarity.I — Illustrate Your Path Forward. Build a concrete roadmap with goals, strategies, and milestones.F — Forge Ahead. Execute, track progress, and adapt in real time.T — Thrive Unapologetically. Fully own your growth and live in alignment — without explanation or apology.The Companion Guide and Journal bring this framework to life. Through structured exercises, reflection prompts, and daily practice, they move readers beyond inspiration into sustained transformation. Together, the three titles form a comprehensive, repeatable system for intentional change.Since its debut, the SHIFT series has earned multiple honors. Dr. Butts’ earlier book SHIFT: A Five-Step Framework for Transforming Organizational Culture won the Hustle and Heart Book Award Gold in Business Strategy. She has also won the International Impact Book Award, and Amazon bestseller status in the job markets and advice category. The work has resonated with high-achieving women at a crossroads, those whose lives appear successful, but who feel called to something more.An audiobook edition of SHIFT is set for release in April 2026, expanding access for audiences who prefer to experience the journey through audio. Dr. Butts will appear at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 18 and 19, 2026. The moment marks a full-circle evolution: a framework born from personal excavation now taking its place on one of the country’s most prominent literary stages.“Now that we are no longer striving to survive, let us thrive — and do so without justification or apology.” — Dr. Nicole Yeldell Butts.ABOUT DR. NICOLE YELDELL BUTTS:Dr. Nicole Yeldell Butts is a transformational coach, speaker, and bestselling author based in Los Angeles. With a doctorate in Organizational Change and Leadership and her signature SHIFT Framework, she helps high-achieving women navigate intentional, courageous transformation that delivers lasting results.AVAILABILITY:The SHIFT Journey Set, which includes: SHIFT, The SHIFT Companion Guide, and The SHIFT Journal is available now. Learn more at nicolebutts.com

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