Four Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in the Northern Panhandle

Four Wheeling, West Virginia residents were sentenced today for selling fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia, U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey announced. Tyshaun Johnson, 30, was sentenced to 115 months.

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