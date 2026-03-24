Former St. Louis Area Pediatrician Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Exchanging Prescriptions for Sex Acts

Craig A. Spiegel exploited his position to obtain cash, sexual acts or sexual photographs from at least 19 patients, many of whom he began treating as children.

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