Eagle Butte Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Escape

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Camela C. Theeler has sentenced an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man convicted of Escape from Custody. The sentencing took place on March 23, 2026.

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