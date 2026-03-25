Former ICF Homeland Security CTO Casey Johnson Joins TANDMM as Chief Solutions Officer

Veteran federal CTO brings deep expertise in secure transformation and enterprise architecture to scale TANDMM’s mission-critical resilience solutions.

He understands how to translate resilience strategies into deployable systems within complex, regulated environments. His leadership strengthens our ability to execute at scale said Evan Lee.” — Evan Lee, CEO TANDMM

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TANDMM Inc., an operational resilience company protecting critical infrastructure through physical network control and accelerated data recovery, today announced that Casey Johnson has joined the company as Chief Solutions Officer.Johnson brings senior technology leadership experience across federal and mission-driven environments, including serving as Chief Technology Officer at ICF, supporting National Security, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications programs. He previously served as Public Sector CTO at Unqork and as Enterprise Architect for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community at ServiceNow.Throughout his career, Johnson has led large-scale modernization and enterprise architecture initiatives spanning defense, homeland security, and federal civilian agencies. His work has focused on aligning secure digital transformation with operational mission requirements in regulated, high-consequence environments.As Chief Solutions Officer, Johnson will lead enterprise solution architecture, integration strategy, and deployment execution across commercial and federal markets. He will focus on operationalizing hardware-enforced network isolation and accelerated encrypted data movement in environments where reliability, compliance, and mission continuity are critical.“Casey has operated at the intersection of federal mission delivery and enterprise-scale architecture,” said Evan Lee, CEO of TANDMM. “He understands how to translate resilience strategies into deployable systems within complex, regulated environments. His leadership strengthens our ability to execute at scale.”“TANDMM is addressing a structural gap in how organizations control connectivity and sustain performance under stress,” said Johnson. “Physical network control combined with optimized encrypted data movement gives operators practical leverage in high-consequence environments. I look forward to advancing that mission.”About TANDMMHeadquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, TANDMM Inc. focuses on enforceable network control and accelerated encrypted data movement for critical infrastructure and mission environments.

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