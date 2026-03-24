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California man pleads guilty to role in narcotics conspiracy involving 300 pounds of methamphetamine

CINCINNATI – A Los Angeles man admitted in federal court here today that he took part in a narcotics conspiracy involving more than 300 pounds of methamphetamine shipped to the greater Cincinnati area in 10 pallets of paver stones.

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California man pleads guilty to role in narcotics conspiracy involving 300 pounds of methamphetamine

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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