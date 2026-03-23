Attorney General Bonta Sponsors Legislation to Strengthen Access to Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Care in California

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced sponsoring three bills that strengthen protections for patient access to and provider delivery of reproductive health care and gender-affirming care in California. The bills — Assembly Bill (AB) 1854 by Assemblymember Maggy Krell (D-Sacramento), AB 1930 by Democratic Caucus Chair and Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood), and AB 2448 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) and Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) — are in response to continued attacks on these essential medical services by the Trump Administration and Republican officials nationwide.

“California is a safe haven for reproductive rights and gender-affirming care. In the face of ongoing attacks by the Trump Administration, I’m proud to sponsor legislation that strengthens our role as a safe haven,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “These medical decisions are deeply personal and should be made by patients with their providers, free from interference by politicians. California will not be intimidated into abandoning our values.”

AB 1854 — Clarifying California Shield Laws

Authored by Assemblymember Krell, AB 1854 would add provisions to the Penal Code that prohibit a broader range of California businesses and individuals from complying with out-of-state legal demands for protected information. It also creates a notification process so the Attorney General can intervene and stop improper disclosures.

In addition, this bill would clarify that law enforcement cannot arrest someone if the Governor refuses an extradition request. This is relevant because Louisiana recently sought to extradite a California abortion provider for allegedly sending abortion medication to a Louisiana resident. Governor Gavin Newsom promptly rejected this request.

“AB 1854 continues California’s long and proud history of defending reproductive health care freedoms by strengthening California’s shield laws to better stop out-of-state anti-abortion prosecutions and extradition attempts at our border,” said Assemblymember Maggy Krell. “At a time when anti-abortion states are stepping up efforts to target those who legally provide or receive reproductive health care in California, it’s vital we step up our protections.”

AB 1930 — Defending Protected Health Care in California

Authored by Assemblymember Zbur and co-sponsored by Equality California, AB 1930 would add provisions to the Civil Code requiring business entities in California to notify the Office of the Attorney General if they intend to respond to a subpoena or inquiry regarding legally protected health care activity and would authorize the Attorney General to intervene to prevent disclosure of legally protected health care activity. Thus, AB 1930 will help the Attorney General protect patients who receive, and providers of, legally protected health care in California.

By strengthening California’s existing protections, this bill helps ensure that patients and providers can access and deliver medically necessary care without fear of harassment or retaliation from hostile jurisdictions. It will be heard in policy committee in the coming weeks.

“Patients seeking reproductive health care or gender-affirming care — including access to legal, safe abortion and care for transgender people — deserve the same fundamental protections as anyone else receiving medical treatment: privacy, dignity, and the freedom to make decisions about their health without fear,” said Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur. “California has made clear that this care is legal, medically necessary, and protected under our laws. AB 1930 strengthens those protections by ensuring that when individuals or entities attempt to obtain private medical information or intimidate providers, the State of California can step in to defend the patients, families, and health professionals who rely on or provide these services. No one should have to worry that seeking lawful medical care in California could put their safety or privacy at risk.”

“Across the country, we are seeing coordinated efforts to weaponize the legal system to target patients and providers for seeking or delivering lawful, medically necessary health care,” said Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang. “AB 1930 builds on California’s existing protections for transgender people, those seeking reproductive health care, and the providers who serve them by establishing critical safeguards against out-of-state subpoenas and investigations that threaten privacy, safety, and access to care. At a time of escalating political attacks, this bill sends a clear message: California will continue to stand with transgender people and defend the providers who care for them.”

AB 2448 — Protecting Privacy of Abortion-Related Patient Data

Jointly authored by Assemblymembers Berman and Bauer-Kahan and co-sponsored by Planned Parenthood of California, AB 2448 would ensure that health care providers have the technological capabilities to segregate sensitive health data in electronic medical records. The bill advances California’s commitment to protecting the confidentiality of medical information by requiring entities that maintain electronic health records for sensitive services to implement meaningful, operational safeguards to secure that data.

"In a post-Dobbs world, protecting the privacy of patients seeking reproductive care is not just good policy, but a moral imperative. I'm proud to partner with Attorney General Bonta, Assemblymember Berman, and Planned Parenthood to protect reproductive rights and gender equity by ensuring the sanctity of the patient/provider relationship,” said Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan. “Women should be able to come here and know they are getting safe, effective, and confidential care.”

"In the years since Roe was overturned, attacks on reproductive and gender affirming care have steadily intensified, threatening access to healthcare services for millions of Californians," said Assemblymember Marc Berman. "In these dangerous times, it is critical that medical providers have access to technology to protect sensitive medical information so that patients who have received reproductive and gender affirming care cannot be identified and targeted. AB 2448 requires the implementation of this technology to protect the privacy and security of medical records, so all Californians can access critical healthcare services without fear."

“With our current federal government hell bent on attacking vulnerable communities, patient privacy, and access to essential health care, PPAC is proud to co-sponsor AB 2448 with Attorney General Bonta to ensure Californians’ sensitive health records are secure,” said President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California Jodi Hicks. “We are grateful to Assemblymembers Berman and Bauer-Kahan for authoring this bill and to Attorney General Bonta for his ongoing partnership and commitment to protecting patients’ rights and reproductive freedom.”