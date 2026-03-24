Cellula Robotics USA Inc. Selected to Deliver AUV Prototype Under the CAMP Defense Innovation Unit Project

BURNABY, CANADA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellula Robotics USA Inc. is pleased to announce its role in delivering a long-endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) under a contract awarded by the Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) as part of the Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform (CAMP) initiative. This effort reinforces Cellula’s commitment to delivering trusted capability for national defence and highlights the strength of strategic partnerships that bridge commercial innovation with operational defence needs.Under the contract led by Metron Inc., Cellula Robotics USA Inc. will be responsible for the delivery of a commercial off-the-shelf, fuel cell-powered Guardian AUV. The vehicle is designed for long endurance missions, with the ability to carry and deploy payloads at range. “We are proud to be entrusted by DIU and to work shoulder to shoulder with Metron and our industry partners to deliver capability that matters,” said Neil Manning, CEO of Cellula Robotics. “This award underscores the trust placed in our technology, the strength of our growing U.S. team, and our shared dedication to advancing maritime systems that provide operational advantage to the operational stakeholders.”Strong Partnerships Delivering CapabilityCellula continues to expand its presence in the United States through the addition of engineers and technical specialists dedicated to systems integration, testing, and customer support. Delivery and execution of these capabilities are carried out through Cellula Robotics USA Inc., in collaboration with its partner, Schilling Robotics, LLC, a TechnipFMC company. With more than 40 years of experience, Schilling Robotics has established a proven track record in the design and manufacture of subsea robotics, including remotely operated vehicles and advanced manipulator systems. Schilling Robotics is well-positioned to help Cellula serve this expanding market opportunity for Guardian AUVsystems. Working alongside Metron Inc., Integer Technologies, and General Dynamics Applied Physical Sciences, the team brings best-in-class autonomy, predictive mission health management, and mission payload systems to deliver a robust, scalable solution.About Cellula Robotics Cellula Robotics Ltd. is an international, privately owned, marine technology company focused on revolutionizing underwater security, survey, and science through advanced, modular, long-range AUV systems and resident subsea sensing capabilities. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, with additional offices on the east coast of Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, Cellula employs over 89 dedicated professionals, including highly skilled engineers, designers, and technicians.Cellula Robotics USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cellula Robotics Ltd. Located in Houston, Texas, it is primarily focused on complex design, deliveries, and support of our U.S. customers.

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