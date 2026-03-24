Leslie Ellis, Founder and CEO of Meaningful Change Consulting, Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Leslie Ellis Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Change leadership is still widely misunderstood at the executive level — treated as a process to manage rather than a capability to build.” — Leslie Ellis, Founder and CEO, Meaningful Change Consulting

SC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leslie Ellis, Founder and CEO of Meaningful Change Consulting, LLC, a certified woman-owned advisory firm specializing in organizational transformation, change leadership, and executive coaching, has been accepted into Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.Ellis was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.With more than 20 years of experience guiding executives and organizations through complex transformation, Ellis has worked with 55 clients across 42 countries, led more than 250 successful engagements, and positively impacted over 900,000 stakeholders globally. She holds the Certified Change Management Professional (CCMP™) designation.As a member of the Council, Ellis has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Ellis will also have the opportunity to share her expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com. Additionally, she will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC — the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program."Change leadership is still widely misunderstood at the executive level — treated as a process to manage rather than a capability to build. Forbes Business Council gives me a broader platform to challenge that assumption and share what actually moves the needle in complex transformation. I'm glad to be part of it." — Leslie Ellis, Founder and CEO, Meaningful Change ConsultingABOUT MEANINGFUL CHANGE CONSULTINGMeaningful Change Consulting, LLC is a certified woman-owned advisory firm helping executives and organizations lead complex transformation successfully — the first time. Through proprietary frameworks including Layered Alignment™, Strategic Tension™, and Change Rescue™, MCC delivers advisory services, executive coaching, leadership development, and embedded change capability across industries and global markets.For more information, visit meaningfulchangeconsulting.com

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