A Berkeley Architectural Landmark Comes to Market for Only the Second Time in 57 Years

606 Grizzly Peak Blvd, Berkeley - Twilight Panorama

BAHA Twilight Tour Opens 606 Grizzly Peak Boulevard — a 1968 John Rolf Hattam Home Transformed into a Living Gallery by Celebrated Artist Wanda Westberg

In 57 years, this home has changed hands exactly once. That kind of continuity is almost unheard of in Berkeley Hills real estate, and it tells you everything about how special this place is.” — Megan Micco

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, March 26, the Berkeley Architectural Heritage Association (BAHA) and Megan Micco of Compass Real Estate invite the public to a Twilight Tour of 606 Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Berkeley — a 1968 mid-century modern residence designed by noted Berkeley architect John Rolf Hattam, now coming to market for only the second time since it was built. The tour takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and is open to press, architecture enthusiasts, and prospective buyers. The home is listed at $2,695,000.606 Grizzly Peak sits on one of the most architecturally distinguished stretches of road in the East Bay. Grizzly Peak Boulevard has been home to landmark mid-century designs by Morgan Shaw, Henry Hill, and others who collectively shaped what scholars call the Second Bay Region Style. Hattam’s contribution — commissioned by Mr. and Mrs. William Read — holds its own in that company.The house is notable for a design gesture that sets it apart from its neighbors: Hattam pushed the western facade toward the Bay, creating sightlines that open not just to the west but to the north and south as well. The result is a panorama stretching from Marin across San Francisco and down the Peninsula, with the Golden Gate Bridge front and center. It is one of the few homes on this stretch where the street-level approach looks directly over the roofline to the Bay. Original pecan-toned wood paneled walls, soaring ceilings, and eight-foot doors have been preserved throughout. The home encompasses 2,753 square feet across four bedrooms and three baths on a 6,396 square foot lot.When artist Wanda Westberg and her partner Richard Pettler purchased the home in 2012, they engaged Rick Irving — former Director of Interior Architecture at Richard Meier and Partners and lead designer on the Getty Center interiors — to design a comprehensive renovation. Irving installed museum-quality white oak floors, a bespoke bronze lighting track calibrated for artwork, remote-controlled shading systems, and a kitchen updated with custom cabinetry, polished concrete counters, a Heath tile feature wall, and Miele appliances. The previously unfinished basement was excavated and transformed into a generous lower level with family room, guest bedroom, full bath, and a storage area pre-plumbed for a future kitchen. Since 2012, the owners have invested nearly $470,000 in improvements, preserving the home’s mid-century character while bringing every system to the highest standard.The home’s most distinctive chapter belongs to Wanda Westberg, one of the Bay Area’s most respected fine artists. Westberg has used the converted garage studio — fitted with skylights and professional art lighting — as her working studio for over a decade. Her work is held in private and corporate collections internationally and shown exclusively at SHOH Gallery in Berkeley. Her celebrated 2020 series “Sky” was painted directly from the living room and deck of 606 Grizzly Peak — the Bay views that define this house became the subject of the work itself. Westberg’s paintings are featured prominently throughout every room, transforming the home into a living gallery whose scale and light are perfectly matched to Hattam’s generous proportions.Showing ScheduleBAHA Twilight Tour (co-hosted): Thursday, March 26 | 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.Brokers Open: Thursday, April 2 | 9:30 a.m. – NoonOpen House: Saturday, April 4 | 2 – 4 p.m.Open House: Sunday, April 5 | 2 – 4 p.m.DRE#01930373

606 Grizzly Peak Blvd, Berkeley - Video Tour

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