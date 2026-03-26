Kord Fire Protection Expands Southern California Operations as Demand for Reliable Alarm Monitoring Increases

Kord Fire Protection Monitoring Service

Kord Fire Protection expands service to help commercial buildings improve alarm monitoring.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kord Fire Protection , a full service fire protection company based in Los Angeles, has announced the expansion of its service footprint across Southern California in response to growing demand for reliable, code compliant alarm monitoring across commercial properties.As buildings continue to adopt newer communication technologies, the complexity of alarm infrastructure has increased significantly. While these upgrades offer flexibility, they also introduce additional failure points that are often not fully verified during routine inspections.“With more systems being modernized, we are seeing a gap between systems that appear functional and systems that are actually verified to transmit signals end to end,” said Darius Kordabadi, CEO of Kord Fire Protection. “It is no longer enough to assume monitoring is working. It needs to be tested, confirmed, and maintained with the same level of attention as the rest of the system.”Through this expansion, Kord Fire Protection is increasing its capacity to support new commercial accounts across Southern California with inspection, testing, maintenance, and fire alarm monitoring services aligned with Los Angeles Reg 4 standards and local authority requirements.To support property owners transitioning monitoring providers, Kord Fire Protection is introducing a limited time onboarding initiative, offering three months of free fire alarm monitoring for qualified systems. The initiative is designed to reduce upfront barriers while ensuring systems are properly evaluated, configured, and verified during setup.The onboarding process includes a professional system review, confirmation of communication pathways, and full signal verification to ensure reliable performance from the point of alarm activation through to monitoring.Kord Fire Protection continues to serve a wide range of commercial and residential properties, including office buildings, multi-tenant housing, industrial facilities, and mixed use developments throughout Los Angeles and the broader Southern California region.About Kord Fire ProtectionKord Fire Protection is a Los Angeles based, full service fire protection company providing inspection, testing, maintenance, and monitoring services for fire alarm, fire sprinkler, and fire suppression systems. The company is committed to delivering reliable, code compliant solutions aligned with NFPA standards and local fire authority requirements.To learn more about fire alarm monitoring services or to determine eligibility, visit https://kordfire.com/monitoring-systems-direct/

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