Harbour Air Launches Biggest Seasonal Expansion in Airline History

Vancouver-Seattle service returns April 13; new Victoria-Seattle, Ucluelet and Campbell River routes mark airline's most ambitious summer schedule to date

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbour Air, British Columbia's leading coastal airline, announced its largest seasonal expansion ever, featuring the return of Vancouver-Seattle service beginning April 13, 2026, along with three new routes including the airline's first Victoria-Seattle service.The expansion delivers on strong demand across the Pacific Northwest, adding new connections to communities like Ucluelet — named one of Expedia's 2026 Destinations of the Year — and Campbell River, a gateway to world-class fishing and wilderness adventures. For the first time, Vancouver Island travellers will have direct cross-border seaplane service without routing through Vancouver."This is our biggest seasonal expansion yet, and it reflects what we're hearing from our guests and communities," said Chris Fordyce, Chief Commercial Officer, Harbour Air. "The Vancouver-Seattle route has been one of our strongest seasonal services, and we're thrilled to bring it back. We're also launching three new routes this summer, including our first Victoria-Seattle service, new flights to Ucluelet, and new flights to Campbell River. These additions strengthen our network and give coastal B.C. travellers more ways to explore the region and beyond."Vancouver-Seattle: Downtown to Downtown in One HourThe Vancouver-Seattle route returns April 13 with twice-daily departures, connecting Coal Harbour in downtown Vancouver with Lake Union in Seattle in approximately one hour. One-way fares start from $149, offering a fast alternative to driving, ferry connections and traditional airport travel. The route has operated as a seasonal spring and summer service since 2018.Victoria-Seattle: New Direct Cross-Border ServiceNew this summer, the inaugural Victoria-Seattle service launches June 11, connecting Victoria's Inner Harbour with Lake Union in Seattle in under an hour. The route offers Vancouver Island travellers a convenient non-stop link to Seattle, simplifying cross-border travel. One-way fares start from $149 with one daily departure.New Routes to Ucluelet and Campbell RiverThe summer expansion also includes new service to Ucluelet beginning June 25, followed by Campbell River on July 6. Named one of Expedia's 2026 Destinations of the Year, Ucluelet offers direct access to old-growth rainforest trails, the Wild Pacific Trail and dramatic coastlines. Service begins with once-daily flights from Vancouver, with one-way fares starting from $209.The new Campbell River service serves as a gateway to some of British Columbia's most celebrated wilderness, drawing national and international travellers for salmon fishing, backcountry adventures and whale watching. Once-daily service begins July 6, with one-way fares starting from $139.Service at a GlanceVancouver-Seattle (Returning)• Service resumes April 13, 2026• Coal Harbour (Vancouver) to Lake Union (Seattle)• Approximately one-hour flight• Twice daily• One-way fares from $149Victoria-Seattle (New)• Service begins June 11, 2026• Victoria Inner Harbour to Lake Union (Seattle)• Approximately 30-minute flight• Once daily• One-way fares from $149Vancouver-Ucluelet (New)• Service begins June 25, 2026• Once daily• One-way fares from $209Vancouver-Campbell River (New)• Service begins July 6, 2026• Once daily• One-way fares from $139All fares are displayed in Canadian dollars.Harbour Air's Everyday Low Fares offer travellers some of the most affordable ways to fly across coastal B.C. and the Pacific Northwest, with one-way fares starting from $59 when booked in advance. Details available at harbourair.com/everyday-low-fares As of December 2025, Aeroplan members earn points on all Harbour Air flights with eligible fares, including cross-border and new routes. Members can earn up to 200 points per flight depending on the fare class. Full details available at harbourair.com Full schedules and bookings are available at harbourair.com.-30-About Harbour AirHarbour Air is North America's largest seaplane airline, connecting communities across British Columbia for over 40 years. Operating up to 200 daily flights to 15 destinations from its hubs in Vancouver, Harbour Air is renowned for its unwavering commitment to safety and exceptional service. The airline combines breathtaking coastal views with sustainable aviation practices delivering simple, seamless, and hassle-free travel options. For more information and reservations, visit harbourair.com.For media inquiries, contact:Harbour Air Media Relationsmedia@harbourair.com

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